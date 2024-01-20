Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Face Future Charges

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24, showcasing an array of cutting-edge AI features, from translating phone conversations to removing objects from photos. These features are not exclusive to the new models, as they will extend to many older Samsung Galaxy devices. However, a closer look at the fine print on Samsung's website reveals a potential future cost for these AI capabilities.

The footnote on the Galaxy S24 Ultra product page states, "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties." While Samsung's Drew Blackard assures the commitment to providing free access to Galaxy AI features until the end of 2025, it leaves room for speculation about potential charges beyond that period.

The specific details and circumstances leading to potential charges remain unclear. Drew Blackard, Samsung US's vice president of mobile, emphasized the commitment to users but did not rule out changes post-2025. The AI features on the S24 series are supported by Google Cloud, raising the possibility that either Samsung or Google may introduce subscription-based models to cover ongoing costs.

The shift toward potential subscription models for advanced AI features reflects the growing expenses of running large AI models. Unlike traditional phone purchases, where costs are typically limited to the device's upfront price, ongoing AI maintenance costs may necessitate alternative revenue streams.

The current landscape of purchasing smartphones without additional fees could evolve, introducing monthly charges for premium AI features. While the concept aligns with subscription-based models for services like cloud storage, it represents a departure from the conventional understanding of phone expenses.

The decision to delay any potential charges until 2025 aligns with Samsung's strategy. TM Roh, Samsung's head of mobile, hinted that charging for AI services could become an option as these services advance and become more resource-intensive. The challenge for Samsung lies in demonstrating the tangible value of these AI features to justify potential future costs. As AI technology evolves, the company must ensure that its offerings not only impress but also prove indispensable to users, making any possible charges worthwhile.