Samsung's Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Just A Galaxy Note Now

It looks like Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will borrow more from the Galaxy Note's DNA than ever before. In fact, a recently leaked official render posted by Evan Blass confirms that the phone is pretty much a Note in every way except for its name. Wider screen with more writing surface? Check. S Pen silo? Check. Flat top and bottom? Yes. On the back, there is a set of cameras that closely matches the design of the S21 Ultra.

It looks like the S21 Ultra was one of the boldest and most attractive phones Samsung has ever produced, especially that sleek matte black version. It possessed the big bulge of the camera in a way that really looked cool.

While we are glad to see that Samsung has found room for the sensors in a way that keeps the back of the device even, there's definitely something a little softer about this design. It looks like a Note 10 Plus or Note 20 Ultra with a revamped camera system, but maybe that's exactly what some Samsung fans want. Recently, real-world shots of the S22 Ultra have also been leaked and once again it looks pretty good in black.

Anything that can help boost sales of the company's traditional phones is probably the right move. The company is happy to talk about the folding push, but the S21 line reportedly disappointed its retail performance. Based on past history, Samsung should announce the S22 family sometime in February.