Sennheiser announces BOGO offers on its best-selling headphones this Valentine's Day

For partners who want a more unique gift than roses and chocolates, their Valentine is sure to be swept off their feet with incredible headphones and the perfect symphony of love songs. More than just a celebration for lovestruck couples - Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to practice self-care and indulge your ears by listening to your favourite tracks.



Celebrating the day of love with exciting offers, Sennheiser, a German audio giant, announced exciting offers on some of its best-selling headphones this Valentine's Day. With styles to match every lover, Sennheiser has headphones to remind lucky recipients of their partner's love year-round



The sale will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands across Sennheiser best-selling products such as HD250 BT, HD350 BT, HD450 BT and more such headphones at the ongoing 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' sale live on Sennheiser India's webshop.



Surprise your audiophile partner with the HD 250BT

If your partner is an audiophile, a good pair of headphones is the best gift option. Gift them the HD 250BT as it delivers a thrilling DJ-inspired audio experience, with Sennheiser's famed transducer technology ensuring higher quality audio with dynamic bass. Special feature includes a 25-hour battery life, advanced wireless technology, and rugged design they can keep pace with the busiest lifestyles for a remarkable listening experience anytime and anywhere. The best part is that you can also personalize the audio experience using an intuitive equalizer on Sennheiser Smart Control App. Grab yours at a special 'Buy One, Get One Free' offer now available at shop.sennheiserindia.com only for ₹5,490.





Switch- up your valentine's audio experience with the HD 350BT

This valentine's surprise your Valentine by switching up their audio experience with The HD 350BT. It is the ideal choice for people who love great audio. Enjoy an engaging sound experience with deep dynamic bass. The robust and stylish HD models offer an exceptional combination of versatility and superior sound and also have a Voice Assistant button for instant voice interaction with Siri or Google Assistant. At home, while listening to a podcast or on the go with your favourite song, you can count on the new HD series to be your ultimate companion for wireless audio – whatever you listen to.

Grab yours at a special 'Buy One, Get One Free' offer now available at shop.sennheiserindia.com only for ₹8,990.





Never miss a (heart) beat with the HD 450BT

Gift your valentine Sennheiser's HD 450BT that will never let them skip any beat with its Great audio experience with deep dynamic bass and Active Noise Cancellation. The wireless headphones offer you a premium experience with an around-ear design and 30 – hour battery life. It offers Optimum noise isolation to guarantee undisturbed listening.

Step up to great wireless sound with the new HD 450BT, available on shop.sennheiserindia.com at a special 'Buy One, Get One Free' only for ₹14,990.





The perfect earphones for your partner – IE300 Earphones

Imagine having a personal, expertly tuned audio experience at your command—ready to provide sonic bliss at a moment's notice. Meet the Sennheiser IE 300, an innovative high-fidelity earphone, purpose-built for today's audio enthusiast that listens with an evolving collection of gear. With a host of innovative acoustic technologies, the IE 300 creates an effortless audiophile listening experience wherever you want one. Because the IE 300 shields you from ambient noise, it diminishes ear fatigue for better, longer listening sessions in practically any location you could dream up.

Available at a special 'Buy One, Get One Free' on shop.sennheiserIndia.com for Rs. 29,990.







