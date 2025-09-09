Signal Introduces Free and Paid Chat Backups with Strong Privacy Safeguards

Signal, the privacy-first messaging platform, has rolled out one of its most requested features — chat backups. Starting this week, users can save their text conversations and media securely, with the app offering both free and paid backup options.

Until now, Signal had a glaring limitation: users had no way to safeguard their chats if they lost or damaged their phones. This meant conversations, photos, and videos would disappear permanently, a frustrating experience for many. The new update directly addresses that gap, giving Signal’s global community of privacy-conscious users more peace of mind.

Under the free plan, every Signal user will receive 100MB of storage. According to the company, this is “enough even for heavy users,” as messages are compressed efficiently to maximize available space. Backups will include text messages and media from the last 45 days, ensuring users don’t lose recent history if something happens to their device.

For those who need more storage, Signal is also launching its first-ever paid feature. At $1.99 per month (roughly ₹175), subscribers can unlock a massive 100GB of space. This move introduces a fresh revenue stream for the non-profit service while still keeping its strong privacy ethos intact. Signal has made it clear that these backups are protected with zero-knowledge encryption — meaning no one, not even Signal itself, can view or link the data to individual accounts. Payment methods too remain detached from user information, protecting anonymity.

Setting up the feature is straightforward. Once enabled from the app’s settings, users receive a unique 64-character recovery key. This key is crucial, as it’s the only way to decrypt and restore backups. Lose it, and the data is irretrievable — a design choice that reinforces Signal’s commitment to security and user control.

Currently, the backup option is available only in the beta version of Signal’s Android app. The company says this phased approach will help fine-tune the feature before rolling it out across all platforms, including iOS and desktop. In future updates, Signal plans to add more flexibility, such as saving backups to preferred storage locations and enabling seamless chat history transfers between devices.

The move places Signal in closer competition with WhatsApp, which also provides encrypted cloud backups as an optional feature. However, Signal’s recovery-key-based approach offers a unique edge for users who prioritize uncompromising privacy.

Industry watchers see this as a smart evolution for the app. By balancing free storage with an affordable premium tier, Signal not only solves a long-standing user complaint but also builds a sustainable path for growth. TechCrunch noted that starting with Android is a strategic decision, as the platform has a large global user base that can provide quick feedback before wider adoption.

Signal’s latest update highlights its continued adaptability in the fast-changing messaging market. As users increasingly seek secure, reliable alternatives to mainstream apps, these backup features could further cement Signal’s reputation as the gold standard for private communication.