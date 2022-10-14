Smartphones with Jio 5G support; Check if your phone is on the list

Reliance has started rolling out its Jio 5G services in select cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The telecom has confirmed to bring 5G services to India by December 2023. In particular, even if 5G is available in your city, it does not mean that all 5G smartphones will be able to connect to the Jio 5G network. According to the latest reports, select 5G phones with certain bands will only be able to support Jio's 5G services.



Jio has previously said that it will inform its customers about the launch date of 5G services in their respective cities when it becomes available. You can also check them by visiting the MyJio app and website. However, you should check your phone's compatibility if you live in a city where Jio has already launched 5G service and still can't connect to the network. Here are the Jio 5G-supported bands and the 5G smartphones supporting Jio 5G.

Some OEMs have yet to release OTA updates to connect phones to the Jio 5G network. If you own a 5G phone and the device is incompatible with the network, wait for the brand to send the update. Only three bands can support Jio 5G at present:n28, n78 and n258If you are looking forward to buying a 5G phone, please check the bands a smartphone supports and whether it will support Jio 5G services. Below you can check the list of phones that will be able to support one of the three bands and can run Jio 5G smoothly.

Smartphones with Jio 5G support Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone models have not yet received the 5G update, and users may have to wait until December 2022. The list of models compatible with one of the three bands: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE-2022, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 pro max will connect to the Jio 5G network after receiving the software update.

iQOO phones: iQOO7, iQOO 3 5G, iQOO7 Legend, iQOO Z3, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO Z6, iQOO 9T

OnePlus phones: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 PRO 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9R

Oppo phones: Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Realme phones: Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G. Realme 8 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro

Samsung phones: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung Galaxy F42, Samsung Galaxy A52s, Samsung Galaxy M52, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy M53, Samsung Galaxy M13

Vivo phones: Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo IQOO Z5 5G, Vivo Y72 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo T1 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo T1 PRO, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo Y55s 5G

Xiaomi phones: Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Mi 11T Pro, Mi 11i HyperCharge, Redimi Note 10T, Redimi Note 11 Pro Plus, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Mi 12 Pro, Mi 11i, Redimi 11 Prime, Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 pro, Redmi K50i