Snapchat rolls out ‘Here For You’ in India

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today, launched Here for You in India, a feature that provides in-app support to Snapchatters who may be experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis or those who want to learn more about these issues in order to help friends. Mariwala Health Initiative and the Manas Foundation are the first partners in India, who have created resources around anxiety, depression, loneliness, suicide and general mental health.

The creation of Here for You was informed by research conducted late last year into how Snapchatters and their friends experience mental health. Snapchat found an overwhelming majority of Snapchatters experience feelings of stress and anxiety and that their friends are the first people they turn to when they need help, more than professionals - or even their parents. They also see their friends as the most positive force in their lives - consistent with other studies that have shown that spending time with friends can be one of the most effective ways to combat feelings of loneliness and depression. The research also revealed that many young people are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them.

Here For You will be available to Snapchatters in India from today. They can access resources by searching for words such as 'anxiety', 'depression', 'loneliness', 'suicide', 'mental health' and 'wellbeing'. The content covers topics such as ways to cope with mental health issues and how to spot signs in loved ones, as well as questions from the community, answered by clinical psychologists and mental health professionals. Each ends with further information on the Manas Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative, and advice on how to contact a trained counsellor directly for help.

The Here For You feature is part of a concerted effort designed to educate and empower the Snapchat community to look after themselves, and support friends who might be struggling with their own social and emotional wellbeing. Other features announced recently at Snap's Partner Summit in June include a partnership with Headspace, new Snap Originals and expanded in-app tools.