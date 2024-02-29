Snowflake Names Sridhar Ramaswamy as CEO, Replacing Frank Slootman

Snowflake, the American cloud computing giant, has announced the appointment of Sridhar Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin computer scientist, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ramaswamy steps into the role following the retirement of Frank Slootman, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. This move adds Ramaswamy to the list of Indian-origin CEOs leading top tech companies globally, alongside prominent figures like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Snowflake Names Sridhar Ramaswamy as CEO

Announcing the handover, Slootman said, “There is no better person than Sridhar to lead Snowflake into this next phase of growth and deliver on the opportunity ahead in AI and machine learning. He is a visionary technologist with a proven track record of running and scaling successful businesses. I have the utmost confidence in Sridhar and look forward to working with him as he assumes this new role.”

Before joining Snowflake, Ramaswamy amassed a wealth of experience during his 15-year tenure at Google, where he led the advertising division. He later co-founded and served as CEO of Neeva, an AI search engine, before its acquisition by Snowflake in May 2023. Ramaswamy played a pivotal role in driving Snowflake's AI strategy and overseeing the launch of its innovative AI service, Snowflake Cortex.

Post announcement of his appointment, Ramaswamy said, “I am honored to have been chosen to lead the company into this next chapter of growth. We have an enormous opportunity ahead to help all customers leverage AI to deliver massive business value. My focus will be on accelerating our ability to bring innovation to our customers and partners.”

Assuming the CEO position during a challenging period for Snowflake, Ramaswamy faces the task of addressing revenue declines. Analysts had forecasted product revenue of $769.5 million for the first quarter, which fell short, landing between $745 million and $750 million. With his extensive background in technology and leadership, Ramaswamy is expected to steer Snowflake through these challenges and propel the company towards growth and success in the cloud computing market.