Sony Launches DualSense Wireless PS5 Game Controller

April month is slowly making the tech giants recover from the Coronavirus. As most of the launch events are postponed, a few which are left are going online. Yes… even Sony has launched its new gadget via online.

This company has released its DualSense Wireless PS5 Game Controller. This game controller adds a sense of touch to the game and also allows the users to feel the sensation such as grittiness on hands.

This game controller will come up with enhanced immersive sensations and holds a built-in microphone array, a new create button feature and a two-tone design.

Sony company is also planning to launch its PlayStation 5 in 2020 itself but the release dates are yet to be announced.