Sony PS5 Restock in India: Pre-orders start on July 26

Sony PS5 Restock in India: Sony's next-generation gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5, has been playing a hard-to-get game with gamers. This is not only in India but also for countries around the world. Over time, Sony has made more units of its PS5 game console available in the market, but the supply has always been below the demand. Reports in the past have detailed how PlayStation 5 game consoles sold out within minutes of the sale, leaving many fans and gaming enthusiasts excited, waiting for the next restocking. Now, we finally have good news about it. Sony has announced a new restock date for the PS5 game console in India.



PS5 India Restock Date and Time - How and where to get it?

Today Sony told revealed the next restock date for the PlayStation 5 game console. It said that the PS5 restock will take place on July 26. Sony Center has announced on its official ShopAtSC website that the PS5 will be available for pre-order in India starting at 12:00 PM on July 26. That is the same date on which Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale will start in India.

According to Gadgets 360, in addition to Sony's own electronic retail platform, the PS5 should also be available for pre-order on other electronic retail platforms in India. The list includes Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales. In addition to this, the popular gaming console should also be available for pre-order on other platforms, including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Croma.

As of now, the PS5 game console is not listed on the Amazon India website or Reliance Digital. On Flipkart, the Sony PS5 game console was listed as "Coming Soon" on the platform. You can see the image of the listing here:









The listing on Flipkart also shows a bunch of deals that will be available to buyers. Buyers will get a 5% cashback when using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards to make the purchase. Apart from this, the e-retailer offers a fixed discount of ₹ 100 on the first Flipkart Pay Later order. There is also a free EMI option available with a monthly EMI of ₹ 6,665.

The PS5 game console is also listed on Croma's electronic retail platform at a price of Rs 49,990. The platform has also included the Sony PlayStation 5 digital edition priced at ₹ 39,990. Here's the listing on Croma:













You should click the notify me button to receive the notification and buy a Sony PS5 game console in India, time is of the essence. In addition to keeping track of these e-retail platforms, you can also reach out to your nearby game store to get the game console before it sells out again.



