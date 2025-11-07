Live
- Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Faces Delay as BEML Struggles to Deliver Trains
- Dyson Launches New Hot+Cool™ Purifiers HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP1 to Tackle Winter Pollution with Cleaner Air and Intelligent Heating
- Wordle Answer Today (November 7, 2025): Hints, Clues, and Solution for Today’s Puzzle
- India's credit card spending rises 23 pc to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in September: Report
- Why AI-First Is Becoming the Defining Standard for Elite GCCs By Piyush Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, InCommon
- Shastri tells England to make early inroads to win Ashes
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 7, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, and Weapons
- I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces IFFI 2025 to introduce programs focused on emerging filmmakers
- Lenskart IPO: GMP Falls 70% Before Listing; Analysts Cite High Valuation and Weak Market Mood
- Delhi Airport flight operations disrupted as ATC glitch hits over 400 flights
Sridhar Vembu’s Vision Takes Shape: WhatsApp Tests Cross-App Messaging, May Soon Connect with Arattai
WhatsApp begins testing cross-platform messaging in Europe, echoing Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu’s call for interoperable communication between apps like Arattai.
In a development that could reshape digital communication, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that enables users to send messages to people on other messaging platforms — potentially including India’s homegrown app Arattai. The move comes just weeks after Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu publicly championed the idea of interoperability among messaging apps, urging the industry to adopt open, UPI-like communication standards.
According to reports by WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging giant has begun limited testing of cross-platform messaging in Europe. This experimental feature allows WhatsApp users to chat directly with people using third-party apps — without needing to download or open those platforms. While still in early stages, it raises the intriguing possibility that WhatsApp users could soon text Arattai users directly.
Arattai, developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, has positioned itself as an indigenous alternative to WhatsApp and has seen a surge in downloads in recent months. Vembu has long advocated for open, non-monopolistic ecosystems, suggesting in September that “These systems need to be interoperable like UPI and email, and not closed like WhatsApp today. We do not want to be a monopoly ever.”
For now, WhatsApp’s testing appears to be more about compliance than competition. The company is responding to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law designed to rein in Big Tech monopolies by requiring dominant messaging platforms to open communication channels to competing services. Under this regulation, WhatsApp must enable cross-platform messaging that maintains privacy and security standards.
Currently, WhatsApp’s interoperability tests reportedly include only one third-party app, BirdyChat. However, Meta has confirmed that other developers can apply to integrate with WhatsApp — provided they comply with the platform’s end-to-end encryption protocols. This ensures that cross-platform messages remain secure and private, a critical requirement for user trust.
This is where Arattai may face a temporary roadblock. While Zoho has stated that end-to-end encryption is in the works for Arattai, the feature is not yet live. Without this security measure, the app would not meet WhatsApp’s integration standards. Once implemented, however, Arattai could become a natural candidate for interoperability.
As of now, Meta has not confirmed any timeline or plans to bring this feature beyond Europe. The cross-compatibility feature is expected to remain region-locked for the foreseeable future, mainly to align with EU regulations. India, despite being one of WhatsApp’s largest markets, may have to wait for regulatory clarity or broader rollout plans.
Still, the timing of WhatsApp’s move underscores the growing pressure — and opportunity — to make messaging more open and connected. What started as a visionary proposal by Sridhar Vembu may soon become a global standard, where users can communicate freely across platforms without being tied to one ecosystem.