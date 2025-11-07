Sridhar Vembu’s Vision Takes Shape: WhatsApp Tests Cross-App Messaging, May Soon Connect with Arattai

In a development that could reshape digital communication, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that enables users to send messages to people on other messaging platforms — potentially including India’s homegrown app Arattai. The move comes just weeks after Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu publicly championed the idea of interoperability among messaging apps, urging the industry to adopt open, UPI-like communication standards.

According to reports by WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging giant has begun limited testing of cross-platform messaging in Europe. This experimental feature allows WhatsApp users to chat directly with people using third-party apps — without needing to download or open those platforms. While still in early stages, it raises the intriguing possibility that WhatsApp users could soon text Arattai users directly.

Arattai, developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, has positioned itself as an indigenous alternative to WhatsApp and has seen a surge in downloads in recent months. Vembu has long advocated for open, non-monopolistic ecosystems, suggesting in September that “These systems need to be interoperable like UPI and email, and not closed like WhatsApp today. We do not want to be a monopoly ever.”





Arattai is on the surface a simple product but it has a lot of depth inside.



Let me list the engineering frameworks (all homegrown) that power Arattai.



First is what we call our messaging/AV framework. This has been the "real time" workhorse of Zoho for a while and this is… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 4, 2025





For now, WhatsApp’s testing appears to be more about compliance than competition. The company is responding to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law designed to rein in Big Tech monopolies by requiring dominant messaging platforms to open communication channels to competing services. Under this regulation, WhatsApp must enable cross-platform messaging that maintains privacy and security standards.

Currently, WhatsApp’s interoperability tests reportedly include only one third-party app, BirdyChat. However, Meta has confirmed that other developers can apply to integrate with WhatsApp — provided they comply with the platform’s end-to-end encryption protocols. This ensures that cross-platform messages remain secure and private, a critical requirement for user trust.

This is where Arattai may face a temporary roadblock. While Zoho has stated that end-to-end encryption is in the works for Arattai, the feature is not yet live. Without this security measure, the app would not meet WhatsApp’s integration standards. Once implemented, however, Arattai could become a natural candidate for interoperability.

As of now, Meta has not confirmed any timeline or plans to bring this feature beyond Europe. The cross-compatibility feature is expected to remain region-locked for the foreseeable future, mainly to align with EU regulations. India, despite being one of WhatsApp’s largest markets, may have to wait for regulatory clarity or broader rollout plans.

Still, the timing of WhatsApp’s move underscores the growing pressure — and opportunity — to make messaging more open and connected. What started as a visionary proposal by Sridhar Vembu may soon become a global standard, where users can communicate freely across platforms without being tied to one ecosystem.