Drones are not only assisting the military, but they are also assisting businesses with complex tasks that would otherwise be impossible for humans to complete in a timely and effective manner. Drone adoption by corporations is swift, as organisations all around the world recognise the limitless potential of drones. It enhances accuracy while increasing speed, production, and efficiency. Drones are primarily used for express shipping and delivery, unmanned cargo transport, aerial photography for journalism and film, information gathering for effective disaster management, thermal sensor drones for search and rescue operations, geographic mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, building safety inspections, crop monitoring and assessments, border control surveillance and law enforcement, and weather forecasting for storm tracking, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Drones can reach far-flung locations with little to no human intervention and with the least amount of effort, time, and energy. As a result, drones are becoming increasingly popular around the world, particularly among the military, commercial, personal, and future technology sectors.



Here are Startups that are making our lives easier with drone deliveries:



TechEagle



TechEagle is recognized as a pioneer and lead manufacturer of long-range, high speed, heavy payload delivery Drone solutions. The deep tech anticipates introducing the world to its state-of-the-art on-demand drone delivery solution for providing better healthcare and e-commerce access to every corner of the world.

Skylark Drones

Drone analytics platform for multiple industries. It provides worksite intelligence for businesses operating in the infrastructure, mining, and utility space, solutions to manage drone operations, and compliance solutions.

Redwing Aerospace Labs

Redwing Aerospace Labs offers research and development services in the field of data analytics and aerial robotics. It designs and manufactures autonomous unmanned drones and operating systems for multiple applications including payload delivery (load bearer drones), long-range flight and surveillance & aerial mapping.

Skye Air Mobility

Skye Air Mobility is a leading drone delivery tech firm widespread in India. The company has completed India's first drone delivery of vaccines and covid samples in September 2021. Skye Air has completed 965 flights in just 3 months.



