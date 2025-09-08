Tech Layoffs 2025: Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and TCS Slash Thousands of Jobs as AI Restructures Industry

The global technology sector is undergoing another major round of layoffs in 2025, with Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing significant workforce reductions. The common thread linking these job cuts is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into business operations, leading to sweeping restructuring and a shift in priorities.

Oracle and Salesforce Trim Workforce Amid AI Transition

In recent filings with U.S. state regulators, both Salesforce and Oracle confirmed layoffs impacting hundreds of employees across key hubs. Oracle disclosed it would eliminate more than 250 roles across Redwood City, Pleasanton, and Santa Clara, in addition to 101 jobs in Seattle. Salesforce is also reducing its workforce, cutting over 260 positions in San Francisco and nearly 100 in Seattle, effective November 3.

For Salesforce, these cuts are closely tied to its AI platform, Agentforce. According to the company, Agentforce—launched last year—has transformed customer support operations. A spokesperson explained, “At the start of this year we deployed help.agentforce.com. Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline, and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles. We’ve successfully redeployed hundreds of employees into other areas like professional services, sales, and customer success.”

Microsoft’s Deep Cuts Despite Revenue Growth

Microsoft stands out as the most aggressive in its workforce reduction strategy this year. Since May, the Redmond-based tech giant has laid off more than 15,000 employees across product, engineering, sales, and gaming divisions. This follows over 10,000 layoffs in 2023. Interestingly, these cuts come despite strong revenue growth, with the company citing a strategic realignment as it commits more than $80 billion to AI infrastructure investments.

Indian IT Giant TCS Joins the Trend

Layoffs, once largely concentrated in Silicon Valley, have now spread to India’s IT sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) confirmed in July that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 12,000 employees—about 2 percent of its headcount. The company described the move as part of its strategy to create a “future-ready organisation,” investing heavily in AI and next-generation technologies. TCS’s controversial “bench policy,” which restricts the time employees can remain unassigned to projects, has also intensified concerns among workers.

Industry-Wide Restructuring: Intel, Meta, Google, and Others

The layoffs extend well beyond these four companies. Intel is planning one of the deepest cuts of the year, with up to 25,000 roles expected to be eliminated by the end of 2025.

Meta, focused on tightening productivity standards, has let go of about 3,600 employees, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating he aims for “non-regrettable attrition.” Google, too, has seen multiple rounds of cuts across Search, Ads, Engineering, and Marketing, as it prioritizes AI-first strategies.

Amazon has been quieter, but not immune. The company has trimmed jobs in its AWS division and other units, with CEO Andy Jassy warning that generative AI tools will inevitably lead to “fewer people doing some of the jobs being done today.”

Smaller tech firms are also affected. Scale AI reduced 200 full-time employees and 500 contractors in July, while cybersecurity company CrowdStrike cut around 500 roles to optimize costs.

A Shifting Landscape

According to industry tracker Layoffs.fyi, more than 83,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2025 across 194 companies—just three quarters into the year. While companies frame these decisions as efficiency moves, the underlying trend is clear: AI is reshaping the workforce faster than ever before, and the cost is being borne by thousands of employees worldwide.