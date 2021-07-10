Tencent Announces PUBG Mobile World Invitational with $ 3 Million Charity Prize

Tencent has announced PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PWMI) 2021, a mid-season event for PUBG Mobile that is starting soon. The tournament will take place on July 22 and July 25 and comes with a whopping $ 3 million charity prize, powered by Gamers without Borders. As has been the case in past events, teams will be fighting to achieve a higher place in the rankings, allowing them to donate a significant portion of the prize pool to a charity of their choice. The PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021 has OnePlus as the smartphone partner, and NimoTV is the media partner. In addition to this, Gamers without Borders' involvement in powering the event, Tencent has yet to reveal other information about this tournament. The first half of the PUBG Mobile esports calendar for 2021 concluded in June and fans have been asking about a mid-season event. While mapping out their roadmap for 2021, Tencent had mentioned that they would host mid-season "invites" and this was followed by the announcement just made regarding the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021.







Last year we saw the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) taking place for the East and West regions during the first and second half of 2020. PUBG Mobile's Esports Director at Tencent, James Yang, had confirmed late last year that PUBG Mobile World League will be cancelled and replaced by invites in 2021.

Following PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, the second half of the PUBG Mobile esports calendar will continue with PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO), which will occur around the world. These tournaments will lead to the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL), and the best teams to come out of that will head to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 at the end of the year, where a world champion will go to be chosen.

We will have to wait for Tencent to release more information on PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021 to find how to register.