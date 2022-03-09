The iPhone SE 3 launch price in India is Rs. 43900- Find details

iPhone SE 3 Price in India: Apple finally announced the launch of its most anticipated model – the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022) on Tuesday, March 8, during its March Spring Event. iPhone SE 3 price in India begins from Rs. 43,900. After the new model launch, Apple is also expected to lower the cost of its previous variant, the iPhone SE 2020. Along with the iPhone, Apple has also announced several other launches like iPad Air, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro. in new shades of green, among others. In addition to the iPhone SE 2022 price, check out the colours, features, and other details here:



The 2022 iPhone SE will have 5G connectivity, longer battery life, and increased durability. Additionally, iPhone SE will be available in three colour options: Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE starting at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability from Friday, March 18.



The A15 Bionic, introduced with the iPhone 13, will now come to the iPhone SE. According to the company, A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8 times faster than iPhone 8 and even faster in comparison with older models. Additionally, A15 Bionic works together with iOS 15 to enable better battery life on iPhone SE. In addition, iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging and supports fast charging.

The newly released iPhone comes with a 4.7-inch display and features an aerospace-grade glass and aluminium design on the front and back, just like the back of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. The smartphone also has been rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

iPhone SE features the familiar Home button with Touch ID, an easy, private, and secure alternative for signing in to apps, authorizing App Store purchases, making Apple Pay transactions, and more. iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic technology, with a 12-megapixel wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture.