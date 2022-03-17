The James Dyson Award 2022 is open for entries, with record prize money for Indian winners

Sir James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer at Dyson said: "For me, the importance of the James Dyson Award is to solve a problem intelligently – for young inventors to question things, challenge things. I truly believe young people want to change the world and in that, they should be encouraged. The future is their world. The Award gives them the confidence and a platform to pursue their solutions. In fact, 70% of our past international winners are following up and commercialising their inventions. To future entrants, I look forward to reviewing your radical and game-changing ideas. Good luck!"

Since 2005, the James Dyson Award has challenged entrepreneurial undergraduates and recent graduates of engineering and design, to 'Design something that solves a problem' . Purposely broad and open-ended, the brief tasks students to take on big global problems. Past winners have found solutions to plastic recycling accessibility, excessive blood loss from knife wounds, and improving at-home medical diagnostics. Sir James Dyson chooses the competition's global winners; they receive vital funding and high-profile recognition – key first steps to take their ideas into real-life practical application.

The James Dyson Award , an annual student design competition run by Dyson's charity, is now open and accepting submissions from young inventors. After receiving an impressive array of entries in recent years, the Award is increasing its prize money to support the crucial first steps of entrepreneurship. This year's National winners, to be announced in September, will receive £5,000 (approx. INR 5 lakhs) towards developing their invention. To date, the competition has awarded more than 285 inventions with prize money. Head to www.jamesdysonaward.org to find out more and apply. Hear from founder James Dyson and successful past winners in the Award's new launch video.

The past two years saw a record-breaking number of entries. Recognising the role that engineers and scientists play in our future, James Dyson chose three global winners for the first time in 2021, each receiving £30,000 in prize money.

This year, there will be global prizes available. But first, each participating country and region will award a National winner (£5,000) and two National runners-up. The National winners are chosen by an external panel in collaboration with a Dyson engineer. In 2022, the Award launches for the first time in Thailand and Turkey.

Those that win a National accolade proceed to the International shortlist and awarding stages, where James Dyson selects his global winners.

What makes a good entry?

The best inventions are often the simplest, providing clear and intelligent solutions to real-world problems. Last year's National winner from India was Deval Karia, the inventor of LifeBox. The project LifeBox was developed with a vision to explore drones as a transport channel for organs. Conceptually, multiple ideas were brainstormed, leading to the development of several prototypes and a novel cooling system that allows for significant reduction in weight and power requirement. Fluid delivery and cooling sub-systems were iteratively improved via experiments.

Deval Karia, the inventor of LifeBox, said:

"India has an abysmal rate of 200 heart transplants annually, despite a staggering 50,000 people in need. Institutional factors aside, the inability to move hearts from a donor to the recipient is a major hindrance to bridging this gap."

"The project has its genesis in a course taught by Prof. B. Gurumoorthy, Prof. A. Ghosal at CPDM, with a vision to explore drones for organ transportation. However, we soon realized that without active preservation techniques, drones will not do much to improve the rate of heart transplants in India. This led to a shift in focus: A portable system that can extend the out-of-body viable time of the heart."

