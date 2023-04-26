The Pixel 7a may launch at the Google I/O event; All details

The Pixel 7a 5G phone is expected to be launched at the Google I/O developer conference, which will take place on May 10 this year. However, the company did not officially confirm the launch of the Pixel 7a. Leaks claim that the Pixel 6a successor will arrive in 2 weeks, and most details have already leaked online. Find all the details we know about the Pixel 7a based on details provided by the leaks.



The Pixel 7a may launch on May 10: All details



It will likely retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and gain support for a 90Hz refresh rate; this will be a slight improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. The Pixel 7a may use Google's Tensor G2 chipset under the hood; the company started using its home chip with the launch of the Pixel 6 series. It's said to have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Leaks claim that the Pixel 7a may feature a 4410mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 4306mAh battery unit seen in its predecessor. According to the leaks, the company will offer support for 18W wired charging technology, and there will be no charger in the retail box. It's time Google started offering support for faster charging speeds because Android devices have at least 65W or 80W charging technology.



There could be a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor. An improvement over the main 12.2-megapixel sensor seen on the Pixel 6a. A 12-megapixel Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera could back it. The 5G phone will sport stereo speakers and support an IP rating for some protection against water with an IP67 rating. You can expect it to provide a great software experience, just like other Pixel phones. The device will ship out of the box with the Android 13 operating system.

The Pixel 7a is anticipated to be priced around Rs 37,100 to Rs 41,200. Its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, launched at the price of the Pixel 5a. It was advertised for Rs 36,900. This year, Google could decide to offer the new Pixel A series phone at the old price or hike the price by around Rs 4000, according to a recent leak. In India, the Pixel 6a was announced at Rs 43,999. Based on Google's previous record, the new Pixel phone will likely be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.