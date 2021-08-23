These Samsung Mobiles May Get Enhanced WhatsApp Disappearing Message Option First

WhatsApp was recently seen working on an improved Disappearing Messages feature that would allow the app to automatically delete chats and media files after 90 days, in addition to the 7-day option. Previously, the Facebook-owned platform was said to be working on the 24-hour disappearing message functionality as well. A new report claims that updated disappearing messages will be implemented first on Samsung phones before other Android devices. As per T3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the first to receive the feature.



Last year, WhatsApp released disappearing messages for users concerned about privacy. It recently introduced a similar feature called "View Once" that automatically deletes media files right after users open them. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest foldable phones are also the first Android-based devices to receive other exclusive features in collaboration with partner brands. For example, WhatsApp has released a new update on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 to allow users to transfer chats from iOS to Android devices.

Microsoft and Samsung are also extending their partnership by introducing personalized online collaboration tools on the two flip phones. In a blog post, Microsoft explained that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 come bundled with Microsoft Office, Teams, and Outlook, to allow professionals to work on the go in the tablet-like form factor. The apps would allow users to run two apps simultaneously (for example, Teams and Spreadsheet) to enable multitasking on the same device.

WhatsApp finally plans to provide iPad support. Although the release date remains unclear, it is said that WhatsApp for iPadOS will also support multi-device functionality. Basically, it means that users will be able to use the application on the tablet without requiring internet connectivity on their smartphones. In the initial stage, the Facebook-owned messenger is preparing to launch multi-device support for up to four devices and a smartphone.





