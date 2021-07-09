Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 09 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 09 July 2021. Let's begin...

Huawei Launches Band 6 with 96 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life; Find Details

Huawei has launched the Huawei Band 6 in India, and it comes with a host of fitness features and impressive battery life. It also brings some useful smartwatch features to the band and allows users to experience them at a cheaper price. The new Huawei Band 6 comes in a host of colours for you to choose from and the company also has some special surprises in store for those who purchase a smartband between July 12-14.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get best deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, Wipro and Whirlpool; Check Dates

Amazon Prime Day 2021: If you plan for some shopping, you'd better wait for some more time. So that you can get more bang for your buck. Yes, the time of the Amazon sale is almost here and there are offers for everyone, the e-retailer has promised. To shoppers' delight, Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day sale in India. The e-commerce giant revealed that the Amazon Prime Day sale will take from July 26 to July 27, 2021.

Google Announces RSVP Feature for Google Calendar

Today Google announced a new feature called RSVP for Google Calendar. This feature will help meeting organizers understand how a particular guest intends to attend a meeting, physically or virtually. From now on, when users receive a meeting invitation, they are offered two options, Yes or No, to choose from.

WhatsApp puts privacy policy on hold till data protection law implemented

Today WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court that it would not force users to accept its controversial new privacy policy or limit functionality for those who did not accept the privacy policy. "We voluntarily agreed to put it (the new policy) on hold... we will not compel people to accept," Harish Salve, senior advocate appearing for WhatsApp, told the court. Mr Salve further added that WhatsApp will continue to display the update to its users.

WhatsApp Puts New Privacy Policy on Hold

WhatsApp said, "No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update."

Upcoming Google Pixel 6 Series to Offer 5-year Software Update

The Google Pixel 6 series is reported to be released later this year and there may be two models in the line this time around. These two models are expected to be called the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6, with Google ditching the "XL" suffix in favour of "Pro."

Qualcomm has a phone for Snapdragon Insider

Qualcomm has launched an exclusive smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders in collaboration with Asus. Called "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders", This smartphone is specially designed for members of Qualcomm's loyalty program called Snapdragon Insiders and costs $ 1,499.