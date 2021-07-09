Google Announces RSVP Feature for Google Calendar

Pandemic has changed everything in our life, the way we work, the way we learn, and all. Amid changing circumstances, working from home has become the new norm these days. But as more and more offices open their doors to their employees, the hybrid work culture is taking over the trend of working from remote locations. But there is a major problem with the hybrid work culture. When hosting a meeting, organizers are unsure how many people would attend the meeting in person and how many would attend the meeting virtually. Google has taken note of this issue and implemented a new feature in Google Calendar that aims to make it clear to organizers who will attend a meeting and exactly how.

Today Google announced a new feature called RSVP for Google Calendar. This feature will help meeting organizers understand how a particular guest intends to attend a meeting, physically or virtually. From now on, when users receive a meeting invitation, they are offered two options, Yes or No, to choose from. Now an image shared by Google shows that users will get a drop-down menu next to the Yes option that will give them two options to choose from. The options are: "Yes, join virtually" and "Yes, in a meeting room".

Once an invitee chooses the option of it, both the organizer and the invitees will be able to see how the attendees plan to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting and prepare accordingly.

"Note that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details (e.g. "joining virtually") are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook," Google explained in a blog.

Google says the new RSVP option will initially be available in Google Calendar and will be coming to calendar invitations in Gmail soon. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers worldwide.