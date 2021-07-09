Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get best deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, Wipro and Whirlpool; Check Dates

Amazon Prime Day 2021: If you plan for some shopping, you'd better wait for some more time. So that you can get more bang for your buck. Yes, the time of the Amazon sale is almost here and there are offers for everyone, the e-retailer has promised. To shoppers' delight, Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day sale in India. The e-commerce giant revealed that the Amazon Prime Day sale will take from July 26 to July 27, 2021.

Amazon India also said that during the run-up to Prime Day 2021, thousands of SMEs on Amazon will create special offers for customers from 5 p.m. from July 8 to 11:59 p.m. July 2. During this time, Prime members can get a 10% cashback up to ₹ 150 on Prime Day purchases. Amazon India also said that on Prime Day, Amazon Prime subscribers will get an instant 10% discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant also announced that customers will get a $ 1,000 cash back when paying for their purchases through Amazon Pay. Additionally, Prime members will earn 5% reward points on payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards. Check out the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals below:

Amazon Device Deals

When it comes to deals on Amazon devices, the list includes Echo smart speakers, Fire TV and Kindle devices, will be available at a discount of up to 50%. . Additionally, the company will offer smart home combinations with Echo and Alexa compatible light bulbs during the course of the Prime Day 2021 sale.

Special offers

In addition to this, Amazon will offer special offers on smartwatches, televisions, speakers, and Alexa embedded products from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Whirlpool, IFB, and LG, among others.

Movies

Amazon also said that during Prime Day 2021, Prime members will have early access to movies in multiple languages. The lineup includes Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil).

Videos

Amazon said that before Prime Day, Amazon Prime Video will host the Indian premiere of The Prime Day Show on July 8. It is a three-part special with award-winning artists such as Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi in an immersive musical experience.

Reading

Lastly, the company said that it has created eight new titles exclusively Prime Day on Prime Reading. The list includes titles from Preeti Shenoy, Devdutt Patnaik, Ambi Parameswaran, Ruchir Joshi, Sumanth Raman, Nisha Susan, Shreya Sen, and more.