Top D2C enablers kicking off brand's growth

The onset of the pandemic compelled consumers to change their buying behaviours. To cater to these changing consumer demands, retailers are adopting an omnichannel approach. On the other hand, even though the post-pandemic world is moving toward contactless deliveries, consumers are still not willing to let go of the in-store interaction. Consequently, online shopping is redrawing the future of the e-Commerce industry to deliver enhanced customer experiences. To enable this, a multitude of forces is driving the increased adoption of the digital approach in the industry.

We have narrowed down the list of 5 platforms which can help D2C brands to leverage technology to spurt the next stage of growth.

GreenHonchos: GreenHonchos is a full-stack D2C enabler offering technology, digital and operational solutions for scaling D2C brands online. In this increasingly digital-first world, customer demands are burgeoning each day, especially post-pandemic, but there is a dearth of end-to-end growth enablers in the Indian eCommerce ecosystem. Brands are encountering an urgent need to set up shop online and scale quickly. They are confronted with making the right decisions about the platform, the technology, the marketing channels and business leakages that brands should be insulated against. That's where GreenHonchos comes in as a one-stop platform offering end-to-end consulting, technology and digitally-enabled commerce solutions. As a leading full-stack D2C Enabler, GreenHonchos offers one-stop online solutions, including eRetail consulting, eCommerce Technology, Growth Marketing, Digital Branding, Performance Marketing, Marketplace Management and Analytics & Insights. With over a decade of experience in the digital space, GreenHonchos has empowered the scalable and profitable growth of brands across the industry verticals like Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty & Personal Care, Home & Homeware, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronic Goods and more. Their clientele includes Liberty, TCNS Clothing, Metro Brands, Siyarams, Zink London, D'Decor, Being Human, Spykar, House of Rare, and many others.

Shopify: They help people achieve independence by making it easier to start, run, and grow a business. We believe the future of commerce has more voices, not fewer, so we're reducing the barriers to business ownership to make commerce better for everyone. Shopify has grown from 5 people in a coffee shop to over 5,000 across the globe. With millions of businesses powered by Shopify, they thrive on change and seek to have an impact in everything we do.

Shoptimize: Shoptimize is a one-stop D2C eCommerce platform that leverages AI to help brands drive predictable growth in their online business. Shoptimize began with a simple vision of enabling brands to reach their consumers in an increasingly digital world. and the company is poised to be a significant player in the D2C eCommerce space globally. What began as a simple vision and two highly driven individuals is now a 100+ people team with several hundred customers.

Shiprocket: India's first automated shipping software that aims to reduce e-commerce shipping to its bare bones. They have tied up with multiple courier companies to provide a single platform where e-tailers can manage multi-channel orders and ship multichannel orders easily. You can print bulk shipping labels and ship your products to and around the world using a single platform. Shiprocket has taken a step forward in simplifying e-commerce for Indian merchants and saving their precious time and money. We give them an opportunity so that they can focus on their core business rather than managing store orders and searching for reliable courier service. With Shiprocket, many e-commerce merchants have reduced shipping errors, resulting in building brand loyalty.

Netcore: Netcore Cloud is a global Martech product company that helps B2C brands create amazing digital experiences with a range of products that help in acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading AI/ML-powered marketing automation and customer engagement platform, Netcore Cloud was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an internet pioneer. Today Netcore Cloud is revolutionizing the way marketing & product teams engage with the consumers.

At Netcore Cloud, we believe your customers deserve "Intelligent Customer Experience" every consumer across all the digital touchpoints. Experiences that are Contextual, Personalized, and delight your customer.

Unicommerce: Unicommerce eSolutions is India's largest e-commerce-focused supply chain SaaS technology platform. Established nine years ago, Unicommerce provides e-commerce enablement software for multichannel selling, inventory management, warehouse management, and omnichannel solutions. The solution is designed to meet the business needs of e-commerce and e-tailers across sectors and has served over 15,000 registered customers across India, the Middle East, South East Asia, and South Asia. The company currently manages over 1500 stores and 6000+ warehouses and processes over 1 mn transactions every day annually amounting to USD 5bn GMV annually.