Trump May Postpone TikTok Ban Again if ByteDance Fails to Seal US Deal by June 19

The deal was initially set to conclude in January 2025, but talks stalled, pushing back the deadline twice—first to April and then to June. A proposalcurrently on the table involves moving TikTok’s U.S. operations into a newcompany based in America and owned by American investors. However, this has metresistance from Beijing, especially after Trump introduced aggressive newtariffs on Chinese goods. Despitethese challenges, Trump remains optimistic. “They want to do business verymuch,” he said of China, suggesting that the recent 145% tariffs could beleveraged to encourage a deal. Although he made it clear he wouldn’t remove thetariffs solely to facilitate the TikTok sale, he did not rule out easing them aspart of a broader agreement.

Thissituation brings TikTok into the spotlight as a symbol of U.S.-Chinatensions. The app has long been the subject of political debate, withbipartisan concerns about national security risks and the Chinese government's potential misuse of user data. In 2023, U.S. lawmakers passed a lawmandating TikTok’s sale or ban, intensifying pressure on ByteDance.

Interestingly,Trump’s position has evolved. While he once pushed for a full ban, he nowdescribes TikTok as “interesting” and acknowledges its role in helpinghim connect with younger voters during his 2024 presidential run. Noteveryone supports his softer stance. Some Democratic senators argue that Trumplacks the authority to delay the deadline and question whether theproposed deal adequately severs ties with China.

Meanwhile,negotiations continue quietly. U.S.-based ByteDance investors are stillexploring options, though progress appears tied to broader trade negotiationsbetween the two countries. Several American companies have expressed interestin buying TikTok’s U.S. business, including Oracle, already hosting much ofTikTok’s U.S. data infrastructure, as well as Microsoft, Amazon, and evennewcomers like Project Liberty, backed by billionaire Frank McCourt. Notably,YouTube star MrBeast and AI firm Perplexity have also been floated inspeculative bids. Whetherthe June deadline is extended again remains uncertain, but thefate of TikTok’s U.S. presence will continue to be a key issue in U.S.-Chinarelations and the 2024 election narrative.