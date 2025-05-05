  • Menu
Trump May Postpone TikTok Ban Again if ByteDance Fails to Seal US Deal by June 19

Trump may delay TikTok ban deadline again, giving ByteDance more time to sell USoperations amid ongoing political tensions.

As theJune 19 deadline looms, former President Donald Trump hinted at the possibilityof another extension for ByteDance to finalise a deal to sell TikTok’s U.S.operations. Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with NBC News from hisMar-a-Lago residence, Trump stated, “I would I’d like to see it done,”referring to the long-delayed divestment of TikTok's American business. UnderU.S. law, TikTok faces a potential nationwide ban unless its Chinese parentcompany, ByteDance, successfully spins off the platform’s American assets intoa U.S.-controlled company. This planned separation has been a point ofcontention for months, with delays stemming from political and internationaltrade complications.

