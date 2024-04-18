Twitch Introduces TikTok-Inspired Discovery Feed for Users

After extensive testing, Twitch is set to unveil its new TikTok-style discovery feed to all users later this month. Announced during a recent Patch Notes livestream, the feed allows users to scroll through dedicated streams featuring clips and current livestreams.

The discovery feed will be accessible via a new tab in the Twitch mobile app. Starting next month, some users may see this feed as the homepage of their app. The feed will feature eligible livestreams and clips, provided they adhere to Twitch's content guidelines.

The live feed showcases streams from creators you follow and recommended content, giving you the option to tap a creator's avatar to enter theatre mode and engage with the livestream.

https://clips.twitch.tv/RichMiniatureMushroomJebaited-Su7QjeEt6kwv1eRM

Meanwhile, the clips stream offers a feed of short-form videos taken from Twitch livestreams. Twitch indicates when a creator is live, allowing you to jump into the stream for more content. While ads may still appear in the feed, product manager Jess Sung assures users they can scroll past them without interruptions.