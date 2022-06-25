Twitter's closed subtitle button is now available on Android and iOS

Twitter has announced that a subtitle toggle button for its video player is now available to everyone on iOS and Android. The button, which appears in the upper right corner of the video if you have subtitles available, allows you to choose whether you want to see written descriptions. Twitter started testing this feature in April, but it was only available to a limited number of iPhone users.

For years, whether or not subtitles appear on your mobile device has been determined by various factors, such as whether you've turned on subtitles in your phone's accessibility settings or if you're watching the video without sound. While they're still considered, you can now quickly turn them on or off whenever you want, just like you've already done on the Twitter website and many other video platforms.

Some people see the change on both iPhones and Android phones, though it could be a problem: sometimes the subtitles didn't show up and pressing the button occasionally froze the video.

In an email to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said the button "will only appear on videos with subtitles already available and is not related to the automated subtitle system." Hopefully, the option to be available to everyone will encourage anyone uploading a video to Twitter to consider adding subtitles.