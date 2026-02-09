South African Tourism steps up India push with Bengaluru roadshow

Bengaluru: Blurb South African Tourism engaged more than 235 travel trade partners in Bengaluru as part of its India roadshow, highlighting India’s growing importance as a source market. The initiative focuses on leisure, corporate and MICE travel, targeting new itineraries and partnerships while aiming to restore pre-pandemic Indian visitor volumes by 2026.

South African Tourism has strengthened its outreach in India with a high-profile roadshow in Bengaluru, engaging more than 235 travel trade partners and over 40 exhibitors as part of a multi-city initiative aimed at expanding leisure, corporate and MICE travel opportunities.

The Bengaluru leg followed the campaign’s opening event in Mumbai and underscores India’s rising importance as a key source market for South Africa. Led by Mitalee Karmarkar, Marketing and Communications Manager (MEISEA), the roadshow served as a platform for industry collaboration, market insights and business development discussions focused on evolving traveller behaviour.

Speaking at the event, Karmarkar described India as a priority growth market driven by strong interest in family travel, experiential holidays and premium tourism. She noted that Indian travellers are increasingly using AI-powered tools to plan customised trips, travelling more selectively and showing greater willingness to explore destinations beyond traditional favourites.

“This shift reflects a confident and curious audience, creating opportunities to showcase lesser-known regions and experiences across South Africa,” she said, adding that Bengaluru has emerged as one of South Africa’s most significant Indian source markets.

Travel demand from Bengaluru is largely experience-driven, with interest spanning safaris, wildlife, adventure tourism and premium leisure travel. Industry representatives said outbound travellers from the city are seeking personalised itineraries that combine iconic attractions with offbeat destinations, creating scope for deeper product diversification.

South African Tourism aims to return to pre-pandemic Indian visitor volumes by 2026, supported by sustained partnerships with Indian travel operators, tailored destination marketing and targeted consumer outreach. The ongoing roadshow, which moves next to Ahmedabad, is designed to boost trade collaboration and conversion from high-potential markets.

The tourism board is also looking ahead to global sporting events such as the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is expected to spotlight South Africa’s tourism offerings and attract international visitors.

Officials said continued engagement with India’s travel trade ecosystem remains central to positioning South Africa as a year-round destination for leisure, business and events travel, reinforcing long-term growth in bilateral tourism flows.