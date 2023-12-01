Unwrap Your Musical Journey: How to Check Your 2023 Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped compiles a comprehensive summary of your yearly listening habits, presenting the data in engaging statistical formats and vibrant graphics. This includes information on the music categories you followed, a personalized playlist featuring your top 100 songs, comparisons with other users, and an exploration of your listening personality.

Accessing Spotify Wrapped is straightforward; this year, you can do so through the mobile app or on the web.

On the Spotify app:

Update your app: Make sure you're using the latest version of the Spotify app. You can update it through your app store. Check your home screen: Once you've updated, open the app and look for a banner or a "Wrapped" button at the top of your home screen. Tap "Check it out": This will take you to your Wrapped slideshow, where you can explore all your listening stats and discover personalized insights.

On the web:

Go to Spotify.com/wrapped: This will take you directly to your Wrapped experience. Log in to your account: If you're not logged in already, you'll need to enter your username and password. Explore your Wrapped: Once logged in, you'll be taken to your Wrapped slideshow.

Keep in mind that there might be occasional glitches. In some instances, attempting to access Wrapped on a laptop may result in error messages, possibly due to high traffic on the site. If you encounter difficulties, give it some time and try again. It's worth noting that accessing the feature on the mobile app appears to be smoother based on my experience.