Live
- India and Karnataka should be AIDS free in the next five years: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nifty hits all-time high on strong GDP estimates
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
Just In
Unwrap Your Musical Journey: How to Check Your 2023 Spotify Wrapped
Discovering your 2023 Spotify Wrapped is a popular year-end activity, allowing you to explore your top tunes of the year and gain insights into your music preferences.
Spotify Wrapped compiles a comprehensive summary of your yearly listening habits, presenting the data in engaging statistical formats and vibrant graphics. This includes information on the music categories you followed, a personalized playlist featuring your top 100 songs, comparisons with other users, and an exploration of your listening personality.
Accessing Spotify Wrapped is straightforward; this year, you can do so through the mobile app or on the web.
On the Spotify app:
- Update your app: Make sure you're using the latest version of the Spotify app. You can update it through your app store.
- Check your home screen: Once you've updated, open the app and look for a banner or a "Wrapped" button at the top of your home screen.
- Tap "Check it out": This will take you to your Wrapped slideshow, where you can explore all your listening stats and discover personalized insights.
On the web:
- Go to Spotify.com/wrapped: This will take you directly to your Wrapped experience.
- Log in to your account: If you're not logged in already, you'll need to enter your username and password.
- Explore your Wrapped: Once logged in, you'll be taken to your Wrapped slideshow.
Keep in mind that there might be occasional glitches. In some instances, attempting to access Wrapped on a laptop may result in error messages, possibly due to high traffic on the site. If you encounter difficulties, give it some time and try again. It's worth noting that accessing the feature on the mobile app appears to be smoother based on my experience.