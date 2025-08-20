Upcoming ROG Xbox Ally Handheld Could Have Reported US Prices

The company then confirmed that both Xbox Ally handheld leak in October, but has remained tight-lipped about pricing and pre-orders for the next few weeks.

Microsoft Confirms October 16th Release Date for ROG Xbox Ally

Official pricing and pre-order information has still not been announced. Microsoft told IGN in an interview yesterday that we will be hearing “in a few weeks” due to the “macro-economic climate.”

On the plus side, official pricing has already leaked. Trusted leaker billbil-kun has now published the list ROG Xbox Ally price in advance of today’s official reveal. The ROG Xbox Ally will retail for $549.99 USD, while the Xbox Ally final prices $899.99 USD.

Needless to say, these are two very different Xbox handhelds. The lower-tier ROG Xbox Ally is intended to run games at 720p with lower graphical settings, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is intended to target 1080p resolutions. Pre-orders are expected to open later today, with the official release date confirmed as October 16th.

Features and Specs

Microsoft officially unveiled two ROG handheld console US options at its Xbox Games Showcase 2025 event. These featured a Windows-based Xbox experience that we can play around with inside handheld PCs with a dedicated Xbox button. At the time, the company only shared a “Holiday 2025” release window, and did not mention pricing. There are also reports that Microsoft is cancelling an in-house Xbox handheld to go with an “Xbox on Windows” approach to port the Xbox experience to third-party portable gaming PCs like Asus’ ROG Xbox Ally series.

We know from the June showcase that the ROG gaming handheld includes an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB LPDDR5X‑8000 RAM, 1TB storage, a 7-inch 1080p/120Hz 500‑nit OLED display, dual USB‑C (USB4 + USB 3.2), and 80Wh battery. The cheaper ROG Xbox Ally includes a Ryzen Z2A, 16GB LPDDR5X‑6400 RAM, 512GB storage, the same display, dual USB 3.2 Type‑C, and 60Wh battery.

Until Microsoft or Asus make an official confirmation, take all these prices with a grain of salt as leak-only.