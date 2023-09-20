Urban Dream Review: Perfect blend of style and substance

URBAN, India’s fastest-growing smart wearable brand, designed to cater to the refined tastes of women, has introduced the Urban Dream luxurious smartwatch for women, which is a stylish and sophisticated timepiece that offers a variety of features to make your life easier and more enjoyable. It has a sleek and elegant design that is perfect for any occasion, and it is packed with features that will help you stay connected, organized, and healthy.

The URBAN Dream features a 1.32'' Classic round dial and a premium stainless steel design that exudes elegance. The metal strap adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring comfort. Weighing just 50 grams, it feels feather-light on the wrist. You can directly make and receive phone calls using the smartwatch. It offers all the usual smartwatch features like notifications, calls, alarms, etc. With the launch of this new product, URBAN has entered a luxury portfolio of smartwatches.

What was in the Box?

In the box, there was a Smartwatch – Urban Dream smartwatch in rose gold colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a warranty card of one year and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions. The company has concentrated on the minute details of the smartwatch, like the two watch crowns, the brand tag on the charger wire and a detailed user manual with colourful images that is simple to understand.

Product Specifications

- 1.32" Fluid HD IPS Display

- BT Calling With Mic

- 600 NITS Brightness

- Premium Stainless Design

- Dual Button Function

- Address Book & Dialer Pad

- Dedicated SpO2

- HR & BP Monitoring

- 100+ Sports Modes

- 100+ Cloud Based Watch Faces

- Step Pedometer & Calorie Burnt

- Advanced Sleep Monitoring

- Alarms & Notifications

Design and Display

This smartwatch is designed keeping in mind today’s modern women who embrace their cultural roots while staying fashionable. The URBAN Dream smartwatch complements both contemporary Western outfits and traditional Indian attire, exuding chicness and elegance. The URBAN Dream Smart Watch boasts a premium stainless design that offers both durability and style, making it suitable for various occasions.

Along with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, URBAN Dream also boasts over 100 Cloud-based Watch Faces, enabling you to personalize the appearance of your smartwatch to suit your style and mood, making it a versatile and stylish accessory for the modern woman. The watch flaunts a comfortable and replaceable metal strap. There are more than 100 online beautiful watch faces to choose from. The Urban Dream offers a 1.32'' Classic round dial and a premium stainless steel design that exudes elegance and provides super bright 600 Nits brightness that is visible under sunlight. Smooth functioning and easy swipes brighter and scroll smoothly. The rise-to-wake function is also available. The smartwatch is available in four trendy colours, including Rose gold and Silver.

Connectivity and User Interface The Urban Dream connects Android and iPhone with its compatible app, Da Fit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity ranging from 10 meters and can notify you of calls, SMS and reminders. So you need not keep your mobile with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls and message alerts. The large dial pad makes dialling the number from the watch easy, and the sound quality is also good. The built-in voice assistant feature, compatible with Android and iOS, helps control incoming calls, music, camera, text messages, alarm stopwatch and many other features.

Urban Dream has an impressive user interface. You can swipe down for the watch settings, call mute, unmute the watch and adjust brightness. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe down for shortcuts to various applications, swipe right to find various apps, and swipe left to see the phone call list. You will find 23 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in eight styles – list view, honeycomb, parallel, grid view, surace, full moon, crescent and helm. You will find two crown buttons on the right side to switch ON the display and operate the smartwatch the way you like; the second crown allows you to easily access the exercises available. There are 20 exercises listed, and you can add more to it. There are four inbuilt games that will help you to kill time if you feel bored. The one-tap AI-enabled voice assistant also allows users to easily perform various tasks, such as setting reminders, checking the weather, and more, without having to navigate through menus and settings.

Battery

This smartwatch from URBAN comes with dual-pin USB magnetic charging. With around 2.5 hours of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for almost a week with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, Urban Dream will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days and 20 days in standby mode; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am satisfied with the battery's performance.

Calling Features

The smartwatch offers three options in the calling section that is Recent Call, Dial pad, and Contacts options. Urban Dream helps you to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to dial the number without saving it in smartwatch contacts. Under the Contacts option, you can save up to eight contacts in the address book and display their shortcuts on the Smartwatch. The Dial pad is comfortable for dialling numbers.

The Recent Calls option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject or accept a call and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.

Da Fit App

We can pair Urban Dream with Android and iOS devices with its Da Fit app. Da Fit app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find three more tabs: Today, workout, Urban Dream and My.

The home page offers details like Today’s steps, sleep record, heart rate, BP, Blood Oxygen, and Workout details. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I wish there was a stress feature. Under the Urban Dream tab, you find Watch Faces, Notifications, Find Device, Alarms, Shutter, E-Card, Favourite Contacts, Others and Upgrade option. Under the Others option, you will find settings like Time Format, Unit System, Language, Auto-Lock, Quick View, Do Not Disturb, Reminders to Move, Continuous Heart Rate Detection, Weather, Physiological Cycle Reminder and Last Menstrual Start Date. You can manage all the settings as per your choice and convenience. Under the My tab, you will find account details like Profile, Goal settings, Background Operation Protection Guide, Google Fit, and About section. Overall, the Da Fit app is good enough to monitor your health measurements.

Sleep and Heart Rate

With the help of this app, you get detailed data about Sleep Data. The Data comprise Light Sleep and Restful sleep. One can track Sleep on a daily and weekly basis. The heart rate feature helps you measure your heart rate and gives you the Maximum and Minimum heart rate. The continuous heart rate feature helps you monitor your heart rate based on the date you want to watch.

Pricing and Availability

The Urban Dream Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at an MRP of INR 3,499, with a 1-year warranty. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company's official website, Amazon, Flipkart and other leading online and offline stores across India.

Verdict

The Urban Dream Luxurious Smartwatch for Women is a fantastic combination of style and substance. Its elegant design, excellent build quality, and impressive range of features make it a top contender in the world of smartwatches for women. Whether you're looking for a fashion statement or a reliable health and fitness tracker, this smartwatch delivers on all fronts. While the price point might be on a little higher side, the Urban Dream smartwatch is worth every penny for those seeking a blend of luxury and functionality in their wearable tech.