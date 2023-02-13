Valentine's Day: Gift comfort and convenience with these monitor accessories

What better way to express your love and gratitude to your special someone on Valentine's Day than by giving them a thoughtful and useful gift? Why not give them accessories to update their display set up and make their experience more pleasant and effective if they spend a lot of time working on their computer or laptop, especially if your partner works from home? Here is a list of the top accessories that would make excellent Valentine's Day presents for the tech-savvy person in your life to aid in your decision-making. These must-have accessories will boost their display setup and improve their overall experience, whether they're into gaming, working, or just browsing the web:

BenQ LED Monitor Light- ScreenBar & ScreenBar Plus- BenQ introduced their must-have monitor light series to make work from home much easier and more efficient for all. This valentine's day, surprise your loved ones with the ambient light sensor-equipped Screenbar from BenQ. It is powered by an LED clip desk lamp that is specifically made to operate with most monitors. A dial is included with such a monitor light for your convenience. The optimum eye protection is achieved by ensuring that there is no reflecting glare off the screen. You can choose the ideal brightness level with just one touch thanks to the desktop dial's integrated ambient light sensor in these must-have monitor accessories introduced by BenQ. Additionally, you always have the option to manually change the colour temperature and brightness. The ScreenBar & ScreenBar Plus is exclusively available on Amazon, starting at Rs.9,900.

Logitech C920 Webcam- Logitech C920 has consistently outperformed rival products that claim to be more affordable or perform better, and for a good reason. This is a cherished favourite among streamers, content creators, and office workers alike. Its pre-installed picture quality impressed us greatly. This fan-favourite webcam is still one of the best-performing webcams on the market today, despite our belief that the Razer Kiyo Pro is the new top dog when it comes to webcams right now. It has crisp 1080p HD resolution, excellent lighting, and colour detection at an affordable price. The webcam is available at a price of Rs 12995 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Lightbar- Mi Computer Monitor Light Bar provides you with an entirely new lighting experience, is simple to install, and does not occupy any space on your desktop. You won't have to worry about glare for long periods of time thanks to the hood's finely textured optical glass and custom-made optical glass. True natural colour and detail are revealed thanks to the colour rendering index that reaches Ra95*. With fewer restrictions and more freedom, one can customize the brightness and colour temperature using the convenient remote control, which connects wirelessly using 2.4 GHz.

Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard- Full-sized keyboard with small, rounded chiclet-style keys is the Dell KB216 wired keyboard. Along with multimedia keys, volume control keys, and indicator LEDs, it also includes a separate numeric keypad. It is easy to use the keys. It is compact and takes up little desk space. This product is available on Amazon for ₹1799.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse- The 20K DPI Focus+ Optical Sensor allows for on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment for gaming via reprogrammable dedicated DPI buttons. Utilizing light beam-based actuation, the brand-new Razer optical mouse switches register button presses at the speed of light. Enables 16. 8 million colours with preset profiles included; synchronizes with gameplay, Philips Hue products, and Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals. The use of mouse bungees is no longer necessary thanks to Razer Speedflex cables, which significantly reduce weight and drag for total control. This gaming mouse is available at Rs6999 on Amazon.