Valentine's Day Offer - Samsung Announces Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Valentine's week has already begun, and the search for the perfect gift for that special someone must have begun as well. Well, to your rescue Samsung is offering a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. A smartwatch for your significant other will be a great gift idea, especially since a vast price cut is announced for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 with benefits of up to Rs 9,249. Not only this, you can get cashback worth Rs 3000 in debit and credit cards from the leading banks. All offers are applicable today and will remain open until February 28, 2022. You can take advantage of these benefits at Samsung.com/in, Samsung retail stores, and exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers two connectivity options: Bluetooth and 4G with different face sizes of 40mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. Here is the price list:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - 4G connectivity:

Watch 4 (40mm) - Rs 28,990

Watch 4 (42mm) Classic - Rs 36,990

Watch 4 (44mm) - Rs 31,990

Watch 4 (46mm) Classic - Rs 39,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - Bluetooth connectivity:

Watch 4 (40mm) - Rs 23,990

Watch 4 (42mm) Classic - Rs 31,990

Watch 4 (44mm) - Rs 26,990

Watch 4 (46mm) Classic - Rs 34,990

In addition to the discount, you can get the benefits of up to Rs 9,249, where you are offered a hybrid leather band worth 3,999 and an extreme sports band worth Rs 3,249 at just Rs 999. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with 4G connectivity comes in three colour options: black, white, and green. In addition, you will get a silver color option with Bluetooth connectivity instead of green and the other two.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 introduces health and wellness features to track body composition, sleep pattern, daily activity, fitness tracking, blood oxygen level, among others, which comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wear OS. It even offers a Super AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Considering that health and fitness are everyone's main concerns during these corona times, perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a perfect gift for Valentine's Day.