Valentine's Day: Tech Gifts to make this day more special

Valentine's Day celebrations have also got a modern-day upgrade. Most people are moving away from traditional gifts such as red roses, perfumes, soft toys and chocolates. They are looking for smart gadgets that are useful and can be cherished for a long time. These gifts help express their love and let them know how much they mean to you. While there is a wide range of gadgets and tech gifts, selecting the perfect device may be daunting. To help you with your gift hunt, we have curated a list of the best tech gifts:

Gizmore Blaze Smartwatch

In our fast-paced lives, we get so engrossed with everyday tasks that we sometimes forget to take the best care of ourselves. Gizmore Blaze is a perfect gift that will help you reiterate to your significant other how much they mean to you. This classic-looking big display smartwatch will act like a fitness companion and help them keep a better check on their health and fitness. Price: Rs 1,599

Dyson Airwrap TM multi-styler

Dyson is here to end your search for a perfect gift for your Valentine with its Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. The only styler to curl, shape and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect - with no extreme heat.

The Dyson Airwrap TM multi-styler has re-engineered attachments that harness enhanced Coanda airflow to create your hairstyles. The next-generation styling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, which helps achieve curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, users can now style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch. Price - Rs 45,900

Elista single-tower speaker ELS-ST6500AUFB

If you are planning a romantic evening or a full-blown party, this single-tower speaker from Elista will act as a good gift and bring your party to life. They have amazing sound quality and are easy on the pocket. Another great plus point for this speaker is that it can be easily paired with existing devices, including SmartTVs, via Bluetooth and Aux cable and amp up the audio experience. Price_ Rs 3,999

Lapcare WOOBAND Wireless Bluetooth Neckbands

Lapcare's WOOBAND Wireless Neckband is a wireless neckband designed to fit perfectly in your ears, making it the ideal gift for those who enjoy listening to music. It's an excellent choice for music lovers looking for bright-sounding neckbands, especially those who like rock, folk, and pop music. This wireless has a battery life of 120 hours. Blue and black earphones are available. Price: Rs.1869