Vivo S1 Pro to Launch on January 4, 2020

Vivo S1 Pro is all set to launch on January 4 in India, disclosed Vivo on Friday on its twitter profiles. Amazon India published a teaser for the smartphone on its website on a dedicated page, showing that it will be available on the e-commerce site when it launches. Last month in the Philippines, the global variant of the smartphone was launched, and now in India soon. The teaser shows that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The launch date is mentioned in the Vivo's Twitter profile header image also on a promotional page on the company's website. The phone's microsite appeared on Amazon, which has confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailer to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon. The page reveals the diamond-shaped AI quad-camera setup at the rear side of the phone and confirms that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone will also have an AI super-wide camera and an AI macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera too. Besides this, the Amazon page reveals that the 'Notify Me' button has been made live for users to receive the notification.

If the India variant is similar to the Philippines variant, then it would sport a waterdrop-notch upfront, in-display fingerprint sensor, and gradient back panel finish. Key specifications should also include 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo S1 Pro Philippine variant was priced at PHP 15,999, and we can expect the Indian variant to be priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone was launched in Fancy Sky and Knight Black colour options in the Philippines, and it remains to be seen if India gets the same options or not.