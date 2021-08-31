Want to Download Windows 11? Find if PC, Laptop is compatible for Microsoft update

The Windows 11 release date is approaching and users are concerned about whether they will be able to successfully install the new Microsoft software update on their PCs or laptops. After the excitement that Microsoft has accumulated in the last two months since it introduced its next operating system in June, all stakeholders want to download Windows 11. With major updates to the system design and default themes, improved performance and features of security, as well as redesigned. widgets and other features, Windows 11 promises to be the biggest update to the operating system since Microsoft released Windows 10 six years ago. There are significant benefits for Windows 11 users that they wish they had access to.



Check This To See If Windows 11 Download Is Possible: We recently reported that Microsoft had decided to stick with its list of devices that would be officially compatible with the Windows 11 update, which includes computers running 8th Gen Intel Core processors or sets of newer chips. While Microsoft also stated that it would not prevent users from installing the update manually, most users will want to update to Windows 11 using the built-in Windows Update feature. In a big update, Microsoft will soon use the same feature to inform users whether their PC or laptop is compatible with Windows 11, according to a report from XDA. Yes, this is how users will know if they can download or install Windows 11.

The Windows update has not been announced officially - some Reddit users who are part of the Windows Insider program and on the release, preview channel sees a message on Windows Update informing them that their PC can run Windows 11 Microsoft has not still announced when exactly Windows 11 will be available for download, so users need to wait until it is officially released. The message states "Specific timing for when it will be offered can vary as we get it ready for you," suggesting that actual availability may vary by system.

We should note that Windows 11 itself is only available on the Beta and Dev (unstable) channels of the Windows Insider program, while the preview builds have yet to be released. If reports suggesting that Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 in mid-October are true, users could see these builds released for testing on the Release Preview channel in the coming weeks. Users with PCs that are not compatible with the Windows 11 update will continue to receive updates until 2025, and will receive the Windows 10 21H2 update later this year, once Microsoft completes the build test through the Windows program. Insider.



