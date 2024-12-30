What Technology and Cybersecurity Experts Expect in 2025

As the year draws to a close, The Hans India is thrilled to share a glimpse into the transformative narratives of a few Technology and Cybersecurity experts, each redefining their industry landscape in unique ways. Representing a collective force in innovation, they bring forth compelling stories that encapsulate resilience, vision, and evolution.

Peter Marelas, Field Chief Technology Officer, APJ New Relic:

The Future of Observability with AI-Driven Automation and Evolving Job Roles.

“Observability stands to gain immensely from AI-driven automation. Currently, identifying and resolving issues within complex systems relies heavily on skilled humans to analyse patterns and isolate root causes—a time-consuming process with combinatorial levels of complexity. With AI, observability can shift toward intelligent automation, where AI systems explore the space of hypothetical outcomes, using historical data and prior experiences to guide problem-solving, and eventually take corrective actions independently to mitigate and resolve them. This will streamline incident response, reducing reliance on human intuition and enable faster response and resolution. As this transition unfolds, new roles will emerge that provide oversight and optimise AI-driven automation to strengthen and improve its utility.

As AI gains autonomy, job roles are evolving to support and enhance its learning. Specialists are needed to engineer model prompts, produce curated datasets that can fine-tune models and address unwanted behaviours. Data and AI engineers can bridge the gap between human expertise and machine learning, requiring AI skills and domain knowledge only afforded by human experts that AI needs to imitate. These roles demand a blend of deep experience, strategic thinking, and technical expertise to translate human skills into expert knowledge that models can absorb. As businesses invest in this process, they’re shaping a workforce that becomes integral to the future of smarter AI.”

Mr. Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-founder, Pantherun Technologies: “Cybersecurity in 2024 is both a battleground and a proving ground, where the same tools—AI and machine learning—are wielded by defenders and attackers alike. On the one hand, organizations are leveraging these technologies to predict, detect, and neutralize threats faster than ever. On the other, cybercriminals are using them to orchestrate sophisticated ransomware attacks and craft phishing campaigns that feels personal. Add the rapid growth of IoT, edge computing, and cloud services, and the stakes have never been higher. Frameworks like Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge have become essential safeguards in this expanding digital landscape.

As we step into 2025, we’re on the verge of a transformative shift. Quantum computing, still in its infancy, is already pushing industries to adopt post-quantum cryptography to future-proof sensitive data. Cybersecurity systems will continue to grow smarter and more adaptive, capable of responding to threats with unprecedented speed and precision. At the same time, generative AI will test our defenses, giving attackers the ability to create deeply targeted and convincing threats. With stricter regulations on the horizon, organizations will need to think beyond compliance—they’ll need to make security a core part of their culture and strategy.

This is an exciting and challenging time for cybersecurity. Staying ahead will demand not just the latest technology but also creativity, collaboration, and constant vigilance. The battle is ongoing, but with the right mindset and tools, we can turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s breakthroughs.”

Liat Hayun, VP of product and research, Tenable Cloud Security:

Post-Breach Costs Will Spike, Forcing a Focus on Recovery Tools.

“As breaches become more frequent, post-breach costs will rise, pushing businesses to think critically about what data has been compromised and rethink their recovery strategies. The average cost of a data breach rose to almost $5 million in 2024 – a 10% increase YoY – but the true damage lies in downtime, reputational damages and regulatory fines, particularly in cloud-heavy industries. In 2025, businesses will pivot toward more robust post-breach playbooks, focusing on rapid incident response, data visibility, better containment protocols, and enhanced forensic capabilities to minimise fallout. This shift signals a broader evolution in cybersecurity, with organisations embracing a more balanced approach that prioritises both breach prevention and effective recovery.”

Rohan Rai, Co-Founder, Edupull: “The education sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by technological integration and shifting global dynamics. Technology is no longer an add-on in education—it has become indispensable. Globally, we are observing a surge in student interest in STEM programs, aligning with the increasing demand for technical skills. While traditional destinations like the USA, Canada, and Australia remain popular, countries such as Germany and South Korea are emerging as strong contenders, offering affordable, high-quality education options.

Looking ahead to 2025, mental health and well-being are set to become priorities for universities, with enhanced support systems for international students. Additionally, advancements in mixed reality—blending virtual and augmented reality—are poised to transform how complex subjects are taught, making them more engaging and relatable. This interactive approach is expected to deepen comprehension and bridge the gap between theory and practical application. Sustainability is also gaining traction as a decisive factor in student preferences, with many gravitating toward institutions that demonstrate a commitment to green practices.

These developments highlight the need for an education system that is adaptive, inclusive, and forward-looking. By embracing innovation, prioritizing mental health, and promoting sustainability, the sector can equip students not only with knowledge but with the skills to lead and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world."

Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO & Co-Founder, KOGO.ai: “2025 will mark a transformative year for AI, with BFSI, defence, and healthcare leading the charge in AI adoption. These industries will prioritise scalable, secure, and outcome-driven solutions. On-prem deployments will take centre stage, especially in regulated environments where data sovereignty and compliance are critical.

In BFSI, AI will be indispensable for fraud detection, risk management, and personalised customer experiences, all while meeting stringent regulatory requirements. Defence and government services will leverage AI for threat detection, surveillance, and operational automation, emphasising secure, sovereign solutions. In healthcare, AI will play a pivotal role in diagnostics, patient monitoring, and streamlining operations, ensuring sensitive patient data remains protected.

The year ahead will highlight the balance between innovation and responsibility, as organizations navigate the challenges of scaling AI securely, integrating with legacy systems, and up-skilling teams to fully realise the potential of these technologies.”

Sandeep Agarwal, MD & Global CTO, Visionet Systems: “As we wrap up 2024, AI has rapidly moved from promise to reality, with scaled deployments bringing significant impact across industries and specific use cases in healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. However, it brings with it the responsibility for ethical deployment of AI and governance within the boardroom discussions, while the governments of different nations are at work with their new policies for equitable adoption.

Moreover, government policies and country-specific AI guidelines are emerging as definitive factors in accelerating adoption and specifically India is on its path to dominating the AI scene on the world map, thanks to its booming ecosystem of startups and ambitious initiatives on 6G technology.

This year, cybersecurity also caught the limelight, with 68% of organizations giving more priority to the safety of AI. Meanwhile, sustainability remains high on the agenda as companies realign their 2030 agenda by taking steps towards more permanent changes in their environment.

As we step into 2025, we hope to team up with organizations all over the world to realize the full potential of artificial intelligence and to contribute to a better tomorrow for all.”

Amol Deshmukh, Founder and CEO of MedRabbits Healthcare: “The home healthcare sector in India witnessed remarkable progress in 2024, driven by key trends and milestones that are reshaping the industry. The inclusion of home healthcare coverage by insurance companies marked a significant leap, making quality care more accessible and affordable for patients across the country. This year also saw the consolidation of organized players, alongside the emergence of new entrants, further strengthening the ecosystem.

For MedRabbits Healthcare, 2024 was a milestone year as we expanded our presence to Chennai, bringing our trusted home healthcare services to yet another major city. This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for professional, patient-centric care in both urban and emerging markets.

A notable trend this year was the introduction of domiciliary care coverage by insurers, a development that has the potential to significantly enhance the affordability of home-based care solutions. As we look ahead to 2025, the rise of rehabilitation centers is expected to complement the growth of home healthcare, providing patients with more comprehensive and specialized care options.

The future of home healthcare in India is bright, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand is steadily rising. At MedRabbits Healthcare, we are excited to continue playing a pivotal role in this transformation, ensuring quality care reaches every home and every patient who needs it."

Vineet Dhawan, CEO, DCT: "2024 has been a defining year for the Indian OTT industry, marked by the growing prominence of regional content, interactive viewer experiences, and advancements in monetization strategies. At DCT and d’café, we have been at the forefront of enabling content creators to meet these evolving demands through scalable, tech-driven solutions that enhance accessibility and engagement.

For my team and I, 2024 has been a year of reflection, resilience, and progress. We set out to bridge gaps in the OTT fraternity and deliver solutions that genuinely make a difference, especially for mid-market creators. Achievements in these areas have been a reminder that even in the face of complexity, staying grounded in purpose and staying true to our vision pays off.

This year, our work expanded beyond the OTT space into creating impact through our Global Capability Centers (GCCs). DCT’s GCC model has become an integral part of our strategy to empower medium-large enterprises and start-ups to efficiently build, manage, and scale high-performing capability hubs. By weaving domain and tech expertise into every thread of our Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, we offer clients a comprehensive approach that goes beyond the traditional BOT frameworks.

Looking ahead to 2025, we foresee the OTT industry moving toward greater consolidation and innovation, with trends like hyperlocal content strategies, multi-language delivery, and integrated e-commerce redefining audience engagement. Simultaneously, we aim to further contribute to and grow India’s reputation as a leading hub for GCCs, enabling organisations to unlock unparalleled potential through local talent, strategic innovation, and operational excellence.

Building a business, much like life, is about growth, learning, and giving back. Whether in the OTT space or through our GCC initiatives, our mission remains to empower industries and individuals to thrive while driving the next phase of growth for India’s digital and economic landscape."

Mr. Padmakumar Nair, CEO & Founder of Ennoventure, Inc. : “The year 2024 has been a pivotal one in the fight against counterfeiting, particularly in India, where industries continue to grapple with the economic and reputational challenges posed by counterfeit goods. The surge in counterfeit notes and the staggering valuation of the illicit market in key sectors like textiles, FMCG, and alco-bev, underscore the urgency of adopting advanced anti-counterfeit measures.

At Ennoventure, we are proud to contribute to addressing this challenge through innovative and seamless solutions that safeguard brand integrity. Our patented cryptographic technology, which encrypts a unique digital signature directly onto product packaging, is transforming how industries combat counterfeiting. Unlike conventional methods, our solution requires no changes to manufacturing processes, allowing rapid implementation while being compatible with any smartphone for authentication.

Globally, we’ve seen significant advancements in anti-counterfeiting technologies, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, where the demand for secure packaging solutions is at an all-time high. AI and SaaS-based tools are playing a transformative role in enabling brands to detect counterfeits proactively. This trend will only strengthen as governments enforce stricter regulations to safeguard consumers and brands from counterfeit risks.

Looking ahead to 2025, the market for anti-counterfeit solutions is projected to reach $345.93 billion by 2030, driven by increasing e-commerce penetration and the heightened emphasis on consumer safety. The rising importance of advanced anti-counterfeit measures highlights a critical shift towards prioritizing innovation and vigilance in protecting global supply chains.’’