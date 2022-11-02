WhatsApp desktop users cannot send view once messages

WhatsApp message viewing feature will no longer be available for desktop users. If you receive a view once message on your phone, you will not be able to open it on the desktop as the feature is no longer supported in desktop applications. Don't worry, as the feature is currently rolled out to beta testers. Non-beta users will be able to access disappearing messages on the desktop app. As the feature is being tested, we can assume that the feature will roll out to a larger audience.



WhatsApp does not have a screenshot lock feature for disappearing messages. This means users can still take screenshots of messages that should disappear after a while. However, a similar feature was previously tested in the beta version of the app. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp beta users cannot open a message view.

"You cannot open a view once message anymore since this feature is no longer supported on all desktop apps for added privacy: this includes WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform version), and WhatsApp beta for macOS (native Catalyst app). In addition, you cannot even send a view once message starting today. The changes are needed; otherwise, users would have opened the view once the message on the Desktop in order to take a screenshot," the Wabetainfo report said.

However, this does not make it impossible for users to save a message that disappears. You can take a photo of the once seen message using a secondary mobile phone or a secondary app to capture the disappearing message. Therefore, you should always be careful when sending sensitive things like a disappearing message. Primarily for beta users, WhatsApp is withdrawing the ability to send and open view once messages on a desktop. The changes went into effect on November 1. However, if you're a beta tester and can still open the disappearing messages, very soon, the changes will also be available for your WhatsApp account - it's only a matter of time before it's more widely implemented. comes to your account.



