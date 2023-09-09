WhatsApp executes improvements to the calling interface: Details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly improving the calling interface. These improvements provide more information on the screen and show that the Meta-owned app wants to make it easier for users to handle their calls.

"WhatsApp aims to better highlight the option to quickly add new participants to the call without any interruption for the current call. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.74 update, which is available on the TestFlight app, we noticed that WhatsApp is now releasing improvements for the calling interface to some beta testers," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, the new bottom pop-up now tells you the type of call and highlights that the call is securely encrypted end-to-end. With the latest update, the instant messaging application also added the "add participant" button to this interface, making it more evident than before.

According to WABetaInfo, this can be useful if you're on a WhatsApp call with just one person and want to turn it into a group call without interrupting the ongoing conversation. It's also important to note that some users of previous app updates may experience the same changes.

WhatsApp also made adding a contact to your call easier, improving the user experience. Specifically, improvements to the calling interface, which now make the button to add a contact to the call more visible quickly, allow users to save time as they will immediately notice the availability of this feature.

In the past, some users would interrupt a call because they didn't know they could add more people. Instead, they would start a new group call. Making this feature more visible now makes it easier and faster to talk to multiple people.

The new calling interface is available to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta updates for iOS from the TestFlight app and will roll out to more users in the coming days.