WhatsApp group video calls get new features - Check

WhatsApp Group video calls to get a new set of features, giving more power to the host of the call to ensure the overall experience is enjoyable. WhatsApp has now given the host the ability to mute a person on the call or message them individually while the call is in progress.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to mobile devices for Android and iOS versions and the rollout is gradual, so it may take a few days before you start seeing them on your device. The update was shared by Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp on Thursday, sharing the details and the new tools added by the messaging platform for its users.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

He says that there are times when people forget to mute the call, which creates disturbances during the meeting. Now, he can avoid that problem, since the host can mute that person himself.

In addition to this, WhatsApp will now alert when a new person has joined the group video call, informing everyone of their presence on the call. These changes had been long overdue, and with support for 32 people in a group call, it was imperative that WhatsApp add these new tools as soon as possible.

With these features, WhatsApp now becomes an ideal alternative to Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams for office, personal, and other forms of virtual meetings.

WhatsApp continues to bring new features to users and in recent weeks we have seen multiple additions made by the platform. It now offers chat reactions, more enhanced details for audio notes, and the popular linked device feature that allows you to use the same Whatsapp account on multiple devices. The biggest change is the ability to transfer chats and other files from Android to iOS without the need for third-party software.



