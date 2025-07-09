Navigating group conversations on WhatsApp can often feel like decoding a messy puzzle. With replies coming from different directions and topics shifting rapidly, users frequently find themselves lost in the chatter. But relief might be on the way—WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that aims to organize chat replies in a much more user-friendly format, particularly for iOS users.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a dedicated reply thread view that could significantly change how we engage in group chats. Inspired by the structured layout of Apple’s iMessage, the upcoming update will make it easier to track replies and retain context in ongoing conversations.

Here’s how it works: every message in a chat will display a small reply count indicator, offering a clear hint that it has responses linked to it. Tapping on this indicator will take the user to a separate, clean interface showing all the associated replies in a threaded format. This means no more endless scrolling or trying to match a response with a message sent hours earlier. Instead, replies will be presented together, making it simple to follow conversations even in busy groups.

Not just for reading, the new thread view will allow users to respond directly within that context. This ensures replies don’t get buried under unrelated messages, and everyone stays on the same page. The feature promises to make group chats more coherent, reducing confusion and helping users focus on specific discussions.

Although WhatsApp hasn't confirmed a launch date, the feature is currently under development and will be released initially for iOS users. If successful, it could roll out to Android platforms in subsequent updates.

In addition to the threaded replies, WhatsApp is also introducing a visually exciting feature powered by Meta AI—custom AI-generated chat wallpapers. This experimental feature lets iOS users personalize their chat background using text prompts. Users can type imaginative prompts like “a llama on a balloon” or “futuristic neon skyline,” and the tool will generate several background options to choose from.

These AI-created wallpapers can be previewed, fine-tuned by adjusting elements like color or detail, and applied to individual conversations or globally across all chats. This feature is currently available to a limited group of iOS users, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks.

With these two features—threaded replies for more structured communication and AI wallpapers for creative personalization—WhatsApp is steering toward a smarter, cleaner, and more engaging user experience. As messaging continues to evolve, these updates position WhatsApp to remain a leader in intuitive, user-first communication.