WhatsApp Rolls Out Google Meet and Zoom-Style Call Scheduling With New Video Meeting Features

WhatsApp is steadily transforming from a simple messaging app into a full-fledged video meeting platform, positioning itself as a strong rival to Google Meet and Zoom. While Meta continues to experiment with AI integrations, the company is now focusing on enhancing WhatsApp’s calling capabilities to appeal to both casual and professional users.

The latest global update introduces call scheduling, a feature that allows users to set up video or voice calls in advance. Much like Google Meet or Zoom, users can add participants, set a time, and have the app notify everyone when the meeting is about to begin. This makes it easier for teams, families, and communities to coordinate virtual gatherings without relying on separate meeting apps.

But that’s not all—WhatsApp is also bringing in more collaboration tools for group calls. The new ‘raise a hand’ option works exactly like it does on other conferencing platforms, letting participants signal when they want to speak. This is particularly useful for structured meetings, interviews, or online classes where orderly participation is important.

Alongside these features, WhatsApp is refreshing the Calls tab with a cleaner, more functional design. Users will now be able to see upcoming scheduled calls, participant details, and even access the meeting link directly from the app. This makes it easier to join calls without digging through chat threads.

The person hosting the call will receive notifications when participants join via the shared link, keeping them informed in real time. Importantly, WhatsApp emphasizes that all calls—whether personal or group—remain protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring user privacy and security.

This update is rolling out globally in stages, so not all users will see the new features immediately. However, the company’s expansion into call scheduling suggests similar functionality could arrive for text chats in the near future.

In addition to these calling improvements, Meta is testing voice support for Meta AI in the WhatsApp Android beta. This upcoming feature will allow users to interact with the AI chatbot through voice commands. The bot will have a dynamic halo icon, reminiscent of Apple’s Siri, and will respond to queries with on-screen text while citing sources for added credibility.

Meta AI’s voice mode will be disabled by default, but users can activate it by tapping the Meta AI icon next to the compose box in chats. Once enabled, the AI will request microphone and speaker access to listen and respond to voice commands.

With these changes, WhatsApp is making a clear push into the video conferencing space while maintaining its roots as a secure and user-friendly communication platform. The combination of Zoom-style scheduling, collaboration tools, and integrated AI support signals that the app is becoming more than just a place for casual chats—it’s evolving into an all-in-one communication hub.