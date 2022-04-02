WhatsApp tests the' View Once' feature for Windows users

WhatsApp is testing a new 'View Once' feature on Windows so users can access photos and videos that need to be viewed once in the app. It was detected in a beta version of the WhatsApp Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app that is currently intended for testing purposes. WhatsApp also separately started testing a new pop-up menu for phone numbers you receive in a message that lets you choose between dialling the number or adding it to contacts by tapping on it in chat.

As spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Windows beta 2.2212.2.0 has been released for early testers to view shared photos and videos using the 'View Once' feature. However, the beta version does not include the option to send multimedia content that can be viewed once.

Last year the 'View Once' feature was rolled out to Android and iPhone users. It enables users to make the photos and videos they share on WhatsApp disappear from the chat once the recipient views them. However, the recipient can save the photos and videos shared with the feature by simply taking their screenshots or recording the screen on their devices.

Along with the beta version for Windows beta testers, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.8.11 was released with the popup menu that appears once you tap on an available phone number in chat. It offers the option to dial the number directly using the default app or add it to your contact list.

If the phone number is already active on WhatsApp, the menu gives users the possibility to chat directly with their contacts.

WABetaInfo reports that the new popup menu is rolling out to some beta testers. The site also shared a screenshot showing the experience. However, the exact details on when the feature will be available for regular users have yet to be revealed.

WABetaInfo separately reported that WhatsApp fixed an issue that caused the chat button to appear incorrectly in the list of chats. It is part of WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.10.

The beta version also displays a green dot in WhatsApp settings to inform testers about the India Terms of Service update reminder verification. The update is part of the obligations WhatsApp and other social media companies have due to new IT rules in the country.



