WhatsApp to Add International Payments Feature for Indian Users: How It Works

Meta-owned WhatsApp is known for its continuous efforts to enhance user experience and convenience. Recent reports suggest that the popular messaging platform is gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking feature that will simplify international transactions for Indian users.

According to insights from a tipster named AssembleDebug on X, WhatsApp is developing a feature called "International Payments." This feature will leverage the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an existing app component, to facilitate international money transfers directly from the platform.

The proposed functionality, as described by the tipster, will empower Indian bank account holders to transfer funds overseas seamlessly. However, it's important to note that the availability of this feature will be contingent upon the presence of international UPI services enabled by banks in the recipient countries.

Based on a shared screenshot, users may be required to manually activate the international payments feature within the app settings. Additionally, they might be able to specify the duration for which they intend to utilize this feature.

Interestingly, it's speculated that WhatsApp may offer users flexibility of up to three months for activating the international payments feature, in contrast to the seven-day transaction window offered by competitors like Google Pay. Nevertheless, given that the feature has yet to be officially confirmed by WhatsApp or corroborated by other beta testers, it's advisable to approach this information cautiously.

In a related development, reports indicate that WhatsApp is contemplating significant design enhancements for its status update interface. Fresh insights suggest that the messaging platform is exploring tools to enable users to seamlessly transition between different types of content for their status updates.

As per disclosures from WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is actively developing a revamped interface for status updates, as evidenced by the latest beta update for Android version 2.24.7.16. The update showcases WhatsApp's efforts to introduce a more intuitive status update composer.

The proposed design includes a redesigned composer that allows users to effortlessly switch between various media formats, including text, videos, and photos, for sharing status updates. Positioned at the bottom of the status update screen, users will have the convenience of selecting their preferred media type with ease. Overall, these forthcoming features underscore WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing its platform's functionality and user experience, catering to the evolving needs of its diverse user base.