WhatsApp to soon let users share video messages

WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks changes to WhatsApp builds, reported that the instant messaging platform would soon let users preview and send video messages. Released for some beta testers, the feature allows users to record a video of up to 60 seconds for their contacts.



WABetaInfo said, "As you can see in this screenshot, the preview "Video Message" will appear within the chat list if you receive a video message. The same feature is also available for images, videos, GIFs, and stickers, and it was made compatible with reactions last year. Now that the preview correctly displays video messages within the chat list, we can say this is a further step towards developing the feature."

It is crucial to note that video messages on the Meta-owned app are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring only the intended recipients can view them; not even WhatsApp has access. Although video messages cannot be saved or forwarded, users can still capture them using the screen recording feature since they are not transmitted through single-view mode. The option to send video messages is currently being developed and will be included in a future app update.