WhatsApp Update: Now you can change photo upload quality

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features for users. The company has just launched features like Communities and polls in chat. It also allows groups to have up to 1024 users; individuals can include 32 users in a group video call. WhatsApp also allows you to change the upload quality of photos, which is one of the most anticipated features.

WhatsApp has added a dedicated photo upload quality section in the app's settings, allowing you to choose whether to send "better quality" photos to your friends and other contacts. There's also a secondary "Data saver" option, which means the app won't use much of your data and will likely send a compressed photo. A low-quality image will only consume a little data to send to anyone.

There is also a third option called "Auto". It allows the app to decide if it should send images in the best quality or send them with the data saver option. "Best quality" photos are larger and take longer than usual to send, which is something WhatsApp says. People can always choose to upload files to Google Drive to send high-quality images to anyone if they want to maintain quality.

WhatsApp will likely choose the "Best Quality" option for images when your smartphone uses Wi-Fi. If your device has mobile data, the app automatically selects the "data saver" option to save your mobile data.

This feature is visible in the settings section of the messaging app. You need to open WhatsApp, tap on the three-dot icon to access the settings option, and then tap on Storage & Data again. Here you will find the photo upload quality feature at the bottom of the screen.