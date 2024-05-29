WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to generate AI-powered images quickly using Meta AI. This feature, currently in testing, aims to make image creation more accessible and efficient for users.

Before the advent of AI tools, image generation was typically reserved for skilled designers. However, with the rise of tools like Midjourney, Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing), and Google Gemini, creating custom images has become feasible for everyone. WhatsApp's new feature is set to simplify this process further.

According to a report by WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is testing a shortcut within the chat attachment sheet that will enable users to generate images swiftly using AI. Screenshots shared by WA Beta Info suggest that this feature will leverage Meta AI, a sophisticated assistant capable of complex reasoning, executing commands, visualizing ideas, and solving intricate problems.

Users can generate images directly within Meta AI chat or by issuing commands in group chats. The new update aims to streamline this process by incorporating a shortcut into the chat attachment sheet, allowing users to generate images with a single tap, eliminating the need to switch to the Meta AI chat.

It is important to note that Meta AI is only available in select countries and to certain users at this time. Consequently, this new shortcut will initially be accessible only to those with current access to Meta AI, with plans for broader availability in future updates.

This new shortcut is expected to offer several benefits, including saving time and effort for users who frequently use images in their conversations. By enabling quick image generation through a simple prompt, it enhances user experience and convenience.

While the feature is still under development, it is anticipated to be rolled out to users in the near future. Although WA Beta Info is a credible source, it is essential to remember that WhatsApp has yet to officially announce this feature.

Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp was also working on a new feature to allow users to generate profile photos using AI. This initiative, part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17 update, aimed to provide users with a more personalized way to express themselves, particularly for those who find it challenging to select a suitable profile picture.

In summary, WhatsApp's new feature to generate AI-powered images quickly using Meta AI is poised to enhance user convenience by streamlining the image creation process. As the feature continues to be developed, users can look forward to a more seamless and efficient experience in generating custom images directly within their chats.