Israel-Iran conflict: India Inc braces for wider sea trade disruption
India IPO boom: 15 companies submit draft documents in just 1 day
Saka backs Arsenal to clinch Premier League title, says 'this is the year'
Women's T20 WC: When you play for India, there are no excuses, says Smriti Mandhana
Deeply concerned at escalation of security situation in West Asia: India
Vadodara garba organisers secure Rs 30.18 crore insurance for participants
KENT RO Goes Big for Festival Season with 30 New Additions to Smart Appliances Range
Five arrested for drug smuggling in Chennai
Chandrababu announces abolition of Garbage Tax, Promotes Cleanliness in State
Five arrested for drug smuggling in Chennai
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Add New Video Call Features: Filters, Backgrounds and More
WhatsApp launches new video call features, including filters, customizable backgrounds, and a touch-up tool, enhancing personalization and privacy for users.
WhatsApp has rolled out exciting new features for video calls, adding more fun and personalization to the experience. Users can now enhance their video chats with filters, backgrounds, and other effects that make every call more engaging. These new additions aim to transform video calls into a more expressive way to connect with others beyond just talking.
WhatsApp New Video Call Features: Filters for Creative Effects
One of the attractive features is the introduction of filters, which let users add creative effects to their video calls. These filters can add artistic touches, such as splashes of colour or different visual styles, helping to set the mood for your conversation. Currently, ten filters are available, including options like Warm, Cool, Black & White, and Dreamy, each designed to bring a unique vibe to the call. Whether you want to add a bit of fun or create a specific atmosphere, these filters make it easy.
WhatsApp New Video Call Features: Customizable Backgrounds
Another great feature is changing the background during a video call. This allows users to hide their actual surroundings and replace them with a virtual scene, such as a cosy living room, a bustling café, or even a beach. There is also a blur option, which subtly conceals the background to keep the focus on you. With ten different backgrounds to choose from, this feature is perfect for adding some flair to your calls or simply maintaining your privacy.
WhatsApp New Video Call Features: Touch-Up and Low Light Enhancements
WhatsApp has also introduced a "Touch-Up" feature, which smooths out your appearance and gives you a more polished look during calls. In addition, a "Low Light" mode is available to brighten up your video in a dimly lit environment, ensuring that you look clear and vibrant no matter where you are. These enhancements help users feel more confident on video, making it easier to connect comfortably, regardless of lighting conditions.
WhatsApp New Video Call Features: How to Use These New Video Call Features
Using these new features is simple. During a video call, you can tap the effects icon in the top right corner to access and browse through the filters, backgrounds, and touch-up options. These effects are available for one-on-one and group video calls, making it easy to personalize every interaction.
WhatsApp New Video Call Features: Release Timeline
These new features will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users over the next few weeks. Soon, everyone will be able to enjoy more customized, expressive, and fun video calls on WhatsApp, making it an even better way to stay connected.