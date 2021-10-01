Windows 11 Release: Not Many Know About the Biggest Changes Coming

The Windows 11 update is right around the corner and it's shocking to know that not many people know about. The Windows 11 release date is October 5. It will bring the biggest update to Microsoft Windows since 2015! The most widely used desktop operating system in the world is set to get a host of enhancements and new features, which are expected to take the user experience to another level altogether. Amazing new features include the ability to even run Android apps on a Windows desktop for the first time. Now, a recent survey has claimed that only 38 percent of users are aware of the next Windows 11 release, which is scheduled to arrive on Monday.



Savings.com held the survey on September 17, when it interviewed more than 1,000 Windows users to understand how much they knew about the upcoming Windows 11 update, as GizChina reports. As per the report, the survey found that of the age group 18-24, or young adults, only 28 percent of people were aware of the Windows 11 update, while among users 55 and older, about 56 percent of users were aware of the next Microsoft update.

Less surprisingly, the report also claims that users also did not know if their computer was eligible to receive the update. Microsoft had previously faced anger from users for being unclear why PCs and laptops were not compatible with the Windows 11 update, after which the company reworked its Windows PC Health Check tool to verify compatibility and relaunched the software to the public. The report indicates that the survey found that two-thirds of the users surveyed did not know whether their PC could run Windows 11.

Another surprise about 11 is that some users also seem unsure whether to upgrade to Windows 11. According to the report, 41 percent of respondents said they will upgrade, while 45 percent are currently unsure. while 14 percent stated that they will not upgrade to Windows 11, which is something users can choose from as Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 until 2025.



