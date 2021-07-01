World UFO Day 2021: All about UFO's, History and Significance

World UFO Day 2021: Celebrated on July 2, World UFO Day is an awareness day in which people worldwide look at the sky for unidentified flying objects. Some people celebrate World UFO day on June 24.

What are UFOs?



The official World UFO Day website says that UFOs are generally classified as anomalies that are not fully identified or identifiable. However, one of the most general definitions of the UFO is apparent in the sky and is not recognizable as any known natural object or phenomenon.



History and Significance of World UFO Day



In the early 1900s, according to aviator Kenneth Arnold, nine unusual objects flew over Washington on June 24. He described them as "like a saucer" or "a large flat disk" that has become the symbol of an imaginary alien spaceship.



The World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) later dedicated July 2 to celebrate the day to make people aware about "the existence of UFOs and with that intelligent being from outer space", who would rule out the possibility that we are alone. In the universe. WUFODO's goal was also to encourage governments to declassify files on alleged UFO sightings while "the most important thing is that people collectively open their minds to the subject for one day and send out the message that UFOs are welcome on this earth".



How World UFO day is observed:



UFO believers celebrate the day by gathering around the world in places that are considered UFO hot spots like Roswell, New Mexico. They share stories and support other believers as they await the return of the visitors. Some people organize UFO-themed parties and dress up as aliens, while others watch movies based on alien life.