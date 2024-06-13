WWDC 2024: Seven iOS 18 Updates Apple Didn't Mention at the Event

At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced the highly anticipated iOS 18, showcasing major features like Apple Intelligence and enhanced customization. However, the event didn't cover some smaller yet noteworthy updates. These additions, though less prominent, offer significant improvements to the user experience.



Bezel Animation: Bringing iPhone's Edges to Life

One subtle yet intriguing feature in iOS 18 is bezel animation. In the beta version, pressing the side buttons triggers a clever animation that makes it appear as though you're pushing into the screen. This feature, while adding a fun element to the user experience, might serve a practical purpose as well. Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will feature solid-state side buttons that don't physically move when pressed. The bezel animation could act as a visual cue, indicating the activation of these solid buttons and enhancing the overall tactile experience.

Flashlight Beam Patterns: Customize Your Light

In another innovative tweak, iOS 18 allows users to change the pattern of their flashlight beam. Currently, users can only adjust the flashlight's intensity. The new feature lets users slide their fingers left and right to modify the beam shape, adding a new layer of customization. This feature, however, is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro for now, giving users a more versatile flashlight tool.

Bilingual Typing: Seamless Language Switching

For multilingual users, iOS 18 introduces a much-anticipated feature: dual-language typing. This functionality enables users to toggle between two languages without the need to manually switch keyboards. The system will intelligently handle autocorrect for both languages, making it easier to type a mix of words from different languages seamlessly. This is a significant improvement for users who frequently switch between languages, streamlining their typing experience.

Enhanced Widget Customization: Perfecting Your Home Screen

Customization is a major theme of iOS 18, and this extends to widgets. Apple has improved the way users can resize widgets on the home screen. In the beta version, long-pressing a widget brings up a contextual menu with various size options. This feature allows for more personalized and functional home screen layouts, giving users greater control over their interface.

Vision Pro: Virtual Keypad for On-the-Go Productivity

One of the standout features for Apple's Vision Pro headset is the introduction of a virtual keyboard in fully virtual environments. This feature allows users to work from virtually anywhere, be it a mountain or a beach, by displaying their keyboard within the headset. However, this functionality is designed to work specifically with the Magic Keyboard, ensuring a seamless typing experience in virtual reality.

Charging Limits: Protect Your Battery

In a move to enhance battery health, iOS 18 introduces new charging limit options. Users of the iPhone 15 series can now set their device to stop charging at 85%, 90%, or 95% in addition to the existing 80% limit. This feature, found in the Battery menu under Settings, helps prolong battery life by preventing overcharging. Additionally, iOS 18 can notify users if they are using a slow charger, offering guidance on optimal charging practices.

New Wallpapers in macOS Sequoia

While not directly related to iOS 18, Apple also introduced fresh wallpapers in macOS Sequoia, adding a visual refresh to its desktop operating system.

These updates, though not highlighted during the WWDC keynote, bring practical enhancements and user-centric improvements to iOS 18. From improved battery management and customizable flashlight patterns to seamless bilingual typing and innovative bezel animations, these features collectively contribute to a smarter, more intuitive iPhone experience. As Apple continues to refine its software, users can look forward to even more enhancements that make everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable.