X Halts Encrypted DMs Amid Rumours of Upcoming XChat Messaging Platform

X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially paused its encrypted direct messages (DMs) feature, stirring speculation that a significant shift in the platform’s messaging strategy is underway. The move comes amid growing rumours that the company is preparing to launch a standalone messaging app, tentatively named XChat.

Starting today we will be pausing the encrypted DMs feature while we work on making some improvements. You will still be able to access your encrypted DMs, but won't be able to send new ones.

The company quietly announced the decision through an update, stating that encrypted messaging is being “paused” temporarily as the team works on “making some improvements.” While users can still access previously encrypted conversations, sending new encrypted messages is currently disabled.

The timing of this pause is notable. Just days earlier, X suffered widespread outages attributed to a fire at a data centre in Oregon, which affected multiple parts of the platform, including messaging. While some technical issues have since been resolved, others remain ongoing, according to updates on X’s developer forums.

Previously, encrypted DMs were available only to verified users who followed each other or had approved message requests. However, the feature was still in “early access” and came with several limitations. It excluded group chats, multimedia sharing, and did not provide encryption for metadata, making it far from a full-fledged private messaging solution.

Now, attention is shifting to XChat, a rumoured next-generation messaging service. While there’s been no formal announcement, various leaks and employee comments have hinted at the app's development. The clearest hint came from X employee Zach Warunek, who responded to a user’s inquiry about the platform’s message requests by saying, “No, not like request messages but like the whole entire DM’s will be gone soon.” He further clarified that X isn't eliminating messaging entirely but will instead “rewrite it.”

Screenshots shared by Warunek suggest that XChat may be in active development. While detailed functionality remains under wraps, early previews and insider tips suggest several advanced features. These include end-to-end encryption, file-sharing support, a vanishing message mode akin to Snapchat, and voice messaging capabilities—all upgrades that would bring X's messaging tools in line with modern chat apps.

If implemented, these changes could mark a significant evolution for X, offering users enhanced privacy and functionality. However, this shift also brings uncertainty, particularly for users who rely on traditional DMs for long-term, confidential communications. For years, Twitter’s DM feature has been essential for journalists, professionals, and content creators needing discreet, ongoing conversations. Transitioning to a more ephemeral and encrypted system may disrupt those patterns.

The rumoured XChat launch also aligns with Elon Musk’s broader vision of turning X into an “everything app,” a single platform for social media, content streaming, payments, and now secure messaging. That transformation echoes the model of Chinese super-apps like WeChat, suggesting a future where X functions more as a digital ecosystem than just a social network.

While there’s still no official timeline or confirmation regarding the launch of XChat, the suspension of encrypted DMs suggests big changes are on the horizon. Whether this bold pivot will be embraced by users or face resistance from those attached to the old system remains to be seen.

One thing is clear: X’s private messaging experience is on the cusp of its most dramatic overhaul yet, and users should prepare for a very different way of connecting behind the scenes.

Tags: XChat app, X messaging update, Twitter DM replacement, Elon Musk XChat, secure messaging app, X encrypted chat, Tech News, Technology