Xbox Series X goes for sale on Flipkart

Xbox Series X is occasional! If you have long wanted to have the best gaming console from Microsoft, you need to pray for it. After little initial stock, the Xbox Series X hasn't been available to buy almost anywhere since mid-2021. Microsoft never updated stock and instead stuck to occasionally selling the more affordable Xbox Series S through Flipkart and Amazon. There is some good news finally.

Go to Flipkart and you will see the Xbox Series X console for sale! Yes, the Xbox Series X console is for sale and there are even some bank deals available. Unfortunately, the stock is not available for all regions; at least as far as Delhi NCR is concerned. The same goes for Xbox Series S, which is largely unavailable in featured regions.

Xbox Series X goes on sale after a long gap

The arrival of the Xbox Series X and Series S occurred at a time when the world had just suffered from a pandemic and a major chip shortage followed soon after. Microsoft had said its next-gen consoles will be hard to come by considering chip shortages and logistics issues.

Despite that, Xbox Series X has been readily available in international markets. Additionally, Microsoft had frequently made the cheaper Xbox Series S available. The Xbox Series S is a smaller, watered-down version of the Series X, with much less firepower. Unlike the Series X, the Series S can only play games at 2K resolution and the storage is halved to 512GB. The Xbox Series S also has much less processing power.

While the Xbox Series X is listed at the same launch price of Rs. 49,999, the Xbox Series S has seen some price cuts of late. On Flipkart, you can get the Xbox Series S for just Rs. 30,490 with the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle. That makes the Series S a great deal for gamers on a budget.



